ITC Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 0.26% YOY

ITC Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7.46% YoY & profit decreased by 0.26% YoY

Livemint
Published2 Aug 2024, 11:14 AM IST
ITC Q1 Results Live
ITC Q1 Results Live

ITC Q1 Results Live : ITC declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 7.46% & the profit decreased by 0.26% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3% and the profit decreased by 0.57%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.38% q-o-q & increased by 12.87% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.36% q-o-q & increased by 0.31% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.07 for Q1 which decreased by 0.69% Y-o-Y.

ITC has delivered 0.77% return in the last 1 week, 11.47% return in the last 6 months and 6.84% YTD return.

Currently, ITC has a market cap of 619329.3 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 510.65 & 399.35 respectively.

As of 02 Aug, 2024, out of 36 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 19 analysts have given Buy rating & 13 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Aug, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

ITC Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue20029.619446.49+3%18639.48+7.46%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1672.941557.95+7.38%1482.14+12.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization498.57461.44+8.05%442.46+12.68%
Total Operating Expense13782.813283.76+3.76%12411.87+11.05%
Operating Income6246.86162.73+1.36%6227.61+0.31%
Net Income Before Taxes6938.056837.46+1.47%6949.5-0.16%
Net Income5091.595120.55-0.57%5104.93-0.26%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.074.1-0.72%4.1-0.69%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹5091.59Cr
₹20029.6Cr
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 11:14 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsITC Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 0.26% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.75
    11:15 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.3 (-2.64%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.40
    11:15 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.75 (-1.53%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.10
    11:15 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-1.47%)

    Tata Motors

    1,102.70
    11:15 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    -41.9 (-3.66%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    118.80
    11:02 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    9.4 (8.59%)

    Ramkrishna Forgings

    901.60
    11:02 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    53.95 (6.36%)

    Info Edge India

    7,304.00
    11:02 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    391 (5.66%)

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    98.13
    11:02 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    5.05 (5.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.00-87.00
      Chennai
      71,932.001,514.00
      Delhi
      71,023.00-88.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.00333.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue