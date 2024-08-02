ITC Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 0.26% YOY

ITC Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7.46% YoY & profit decreased by 0.26% YoY

ITC Q1 Results Live : ITC declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 7.46% & the profit decreased by 0.26% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3% and the profit decreased by 0.57%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.38% q-o-q & increased by 12.87% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 1.36% q-o-q & increased by 0.31% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹4.07 for Q1 which decreased by 0.69% Y-o-Y.

ITC has delivered 0.77% return in the last 1 week, 11.47% return in the last 6 months and 6.84% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, ITC has a market cap of ₹619329.3 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹510.65 & ₹399.35 respectively.

As of 02 Aug, 2024, out of 36 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 19 analysts have given Buy rating & 13 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Aug, 2024, was to Strong Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ITC Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 20029.6 19446.49 +3% 18639.48 +7.46% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1672.94 1557.95 +7.38% 1482.14 +12.87% Depreciation/ Amortization 498.57 461.44 +8.05% 442.46 +12.68% Total Operating Expense 13782.8 13283.76 +3.76% 12411.87 +11.05% Operating Income 6246.8 6162.73 +1.36% 6227.61 +0.31% Net Income Before Taxes 6938.05 6837.46 +1.47% 6949.5 -0.16% Net Income 5091.59 5120.55 -0.57% 5104.93 -0.26% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.07 4.1 -0.72% 4.1 -0.69%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5091.59Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹20029.6Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar