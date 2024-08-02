ITC Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 0.26% YOY

ITC Q1 Results Live : ITC declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 7.46% & the profit decreased by 0.26% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3% and the profit decreased by 0.57%.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.38% q-o-q & increased by 12.87% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 1.36% q-o-q & increased by 0.31% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.07 for Q1 which decreased by 0.69% Y-o-Y.
ITC has delivered 0.77% return in the last 1 week, 11.47% return in the last 6 months and 6.84% YTD return.
Currently, ITC has a market cap of ₹619329.3 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹510.65 & ₹399.35 respectively.
As of 02 Aug, 2024, out of 36 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 19 analysts have given Buy rating & 13 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 02 Aug, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
ITC Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|20029.6
|19446.49
|+3%
|18639.48
|+7.46%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1672.94
|1557.95
|+7.38%
|1482.14
|+12.87%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|498.57
|461.44
|+8.05%
|442.46
|+12.68%
|Total Operating Expense
|13782.8
|13283.76
|+3.76%
|12411.87
|+11.05%
|Operating Income
|6246.8
|6162.73
|+1.36%
|6227.61
|+0.31%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6938.05
|6837.46
|+1.47%
|6949.5
|-0.16%
|Net Income
|5091.59
|5120.55
|-0.57%
|5104.93
|-0.26%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.07
|4.1
|-0.72%
|4.1
|-0.69%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5091.59Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹20029.6Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar