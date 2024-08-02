Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ITC Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 0.26% YOY

ITC Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 0.26% YOY

Livemint

ITC Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7.46% YoY & profit decreased by 0.26% YoY

ITC Q1 Results Live

ITC Q1 Results Live : ITC declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 7.46% & the profit decreased by 0.26% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3% and the profit decreased by 0.57%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.38% q-o-q & increased by 12.87% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.36% q-o-q & increased by 0.31% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.07 for Q1 which decreased by 0.69% Y-o-Y.

ITC has delivered 0.77% return in the last 1 week, 11.47% return in the last 6 months and 6.84% YTD return.

Currently, ITC has a market cap of 619329.3 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 510.65 & 399.35 respectively.

As of 02 Aug, 2024, out of 36 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 19 analysts have given Buy rating & 13 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Aug, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

ITC Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue20029.619446.49+3%18639.48+7.46%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1672.941557.95+7.38%1482.14+12.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization498.57461.44+8.05%442.46+12.68%
Total Operating Expense13782.813283.76+3.76%12411.87+11.05%
Operating Income6246.86162.73+1.36%6227.61+0.31%
Net Income Before Taxes6938.056837.46+1.47%6949.5-0.16%
Net Income5091.595120.55-0.57%5104.93-0.26%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.074.1-0.72%4.1-0.69%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5091.59Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹20029.6Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

