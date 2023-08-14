ITC Q1 Results: Net profit likely to rise 16%, revenue may remain flat YoY; Cigarette volume growth to be steady1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST
ITC Q1 net profit is expected to rise 16.7% on-year to ₹4,886 crore led by steady growth in cigarette and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) businesses, as per brokerage poll by Liemint.
ITC Ltd, the diversified conglomerate, is set to declare its Q1 results today. The cigarette manufacturer is expected to see decent double digit growth in the net profit for the first quarter of FY24, while its revenue is likely to remain flat on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.