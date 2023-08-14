ITC Ltd on Monday reported an 17.6% year-on-year rise in its net profit for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹4,902.74 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹4,169.38 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, net profit was down 3.6% from ₹5,086.86 crore in Q4FY23. ITC share price today closed flat at ₹448.95 apiece on BSE.

The company's revenue from operations fell 7.2% on year to ₹16,995.49 crores during the quarter ended June from ₹18,320.16 crore in Q1FY23. Total income to ₹17,704.23 crore in the first quarter. It stood at ₹18,632.85, crore in the year-ago period.

(more to come)