Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ITC Q1 Results: Net profit rises 17.6% on year to 4,902.74 crore
ITC Ltd on Monday reported an 17.6% year-on-year rise in its net profit for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to 4,902.74 crore. The company had reported a profit of 4,169.38 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, net profit was down 3.6% from 5,086.86 crore in Q4FY23. ITC share price today closed flat at 448.95 apiece on BSE.

The company's revenue from operations fell 7.2% on year to 16,995.49 crores during the quarter ended June from 18,320.16 crore in Q1FY23. Total income to 17,704.23 crore in the first quarter. It stood at 18,632.85, crore in the year-ago period.

(more to come)

 

Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 05:03 PM IST
