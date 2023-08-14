ITC Q1 Results: Net profit rises 17.6% on year to 4,902.74 crore

ITC Ltd on Monday reported an 17.6% year-on-year rise in its net profit for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹4,902.74 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹4,169.38 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, net profit was down 3.6% from ₹5,086.86 crore in Q4FY23. ITC share price today closed flat at ₹448.95 apiece on BSE.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}