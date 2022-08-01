ITC Q1 results: Net profit rises 34% to 4,390 cr; beats estimates

Among segments, FMCG revenue stood at ₹4,451 crore as compared to ₹3,725 crore, up 19.5% YoY. The revenue from hotels came in at ₹554 crore compared with ₹128 crore, up 332.8% YoY. The revenue from paper segment came in at ₹2,267 crore against ₹1,583 crore, up 43.2% YoY.