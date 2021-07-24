Cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate ITC Limited reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3343.44 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, amrking a rise of 30.24 per cent. The Kolkata-headquartered company had reported net profit of ₹2,567.07 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Revenue from operations in consolidated terms grew 36 per cent to ₹14,240.76 during the quarter under review, as opposed to ₹10,478.46 crore in the same quarter last year. Other income fell substantially to ₹447.04 crore in the quarter from ₹925.13 crore.

Total income grew to ₹14,687.80 crore during June quarter, up 28.79 per cent from ₹11,403.59 crore in the year-ago period.

The rise in profit and revenue was backed by strong performance by cigarettes, FMCG and paper segments.

In the cigarettes segment, ITC reported 33 per cent rise in segment revenue to ₹5,122 crore and 37 per cent growth in segment EBIT at ₹3,221 crore.

"Strong sequential recovery momentum in Cigarettes led to volumes reaching nearly pre‐Covid levels in Q4 FY21; second wave caused disruptions in convenience store operations during the quarter," ITC stated.

Certain markets in the South, metro cities and towns were relatively more impacted, the company noted, adding that week-on-week improvement underway since mid June 2021 with most markets returning to normalcy and witnessing faster recovery compared to first wave.

FMCG-Others vertical saw 10.4 per cent growth in segment revenue to ₹3,726 crore and 38.3 per cent growth in segment EBIT to ₹173 crore. The segment saw robust growth in health and hygiene, fragrances, snacks, spices, dairy and agarbatti categories.

Segment EBITDA was up 16 per cent to 299 crore, while EBITDA margin rose 40 basis points. Input cost escalation (oil, packaging, soap noodles) mitigated was through pricing actions and agile cost management and richer business mix, stated ITC.

Segment revenue in hotels business jumped 4.6 times to ₹127 crore, while the company bridged loss in segment EBIT to ₹151 crore Segment EBITDA saw a positive swing of ₹87 crore on-year.

Recovery momentum gained in H2 FY21 was impacted by the second wave of Covid-19, but leisure locations gained traction from Jun’21 as travel restrictions eased, ITC said. Structural cost management actions aided in mitigating impact, it added.

In agri business, ITC saw segment revenue rise 9.2 per cent to ₹4,091 crore and segment EBIT increase 9.5 per cent to 196 crore.

Benefits from higher leaf tobacco exports were partly offset by lower export incentives and significant rise in ocean freight, ITC said.

In paperboards, paper and packaging business, ITC reported segment revenue of ₹1,583 crore after a rise of 54.2 per cent and segment EBIT of ₹393 crore. The segment saw significant improvement in profitability driven by higher realisations, richer product mix, in house pulp utilisation and operational efficiencies.

The vertical registered robust growth driven by value added paperboards, décor paper (aoft base) and carton packaging. There also was a significant growth in exports.

