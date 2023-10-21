ITC Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 6.02% YOY

ITC, the multinational conglomerate, announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on 19th October, 2023. The company reported a 3.56% year-on-year increase in revenue and a 6.02% year-on-year increase in profit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, ITC witnessed a 3.38% growth in revenue, but a 4.05% decrease in profit. Despite the decrease in profit, the company's overall financial performance remained strong.

The selling, general, and administrative expenses of ITC increased by 1.74% quarter-on-quarter and 2.16% year-on-year. This increase in expenses indicates the company's continued investment in its operations and growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the operating income of ITC decreased by 3.64% compared to the previous quarter, it increased by 3.53% year-on-year. This demonstrates the company's ability to generate consistent income despite short-term fluctuations.

ITC reported an earnings per share (EPS) of ₹3.92 for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, representing a 5.38% year-on-year increase. This positive growth in EPS reflects the company's profitability.

In terms of returns, ITC delivered a -0.07% return in the last 1 week, a strong 13.21% return in the last 6 months, and an impressive 36.68% year-to-date return. These returns highlight the company's ability to deliver value to its shareholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With a market capitalization of ₹561,714.1 crore, ITC remains a significant player in the market. The company's 52-week high and low are ₹499.7 and ₹323.36 respectively, indicating a stable performance in the market.

Analysts' ratings for ITC are largely positive, with 16 analysts giving a Buy rating, 16 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating, and only 4 analysts giving a Hold rating. This indicates the confidence of analysts in the company's future prospects.

Based on the consensus recommendation as of 21st October, 2023, the overwhelming sentiment among analysts is to Strong Buy ITC's stock. This recommendation reflects the positive outlook for the company's growth and profitability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ITC Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 19270.02 18639.48 +3.38% 18608 +3.56% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1507.87 1482.14 +1.74% 1476.02 +2.16% Depreciation/ Amortization 453.04 442.46 +2.39% 462.38 -2.02% Total Operating Expense 13268.82 12411.87 +6.9% 12811.28 +3.57% Operating Income 6001.2 6227.61 -3.64% 5796.72 +3.53% Net Income Before Taxes 6664.83 6949.5 -4.1% 6250.34 +6.63% Net Income 4898.07 5104.93 -4.05% 4619.77 +6.02% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.92 4.1 -4.39% 3.72 +5.38%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4898.07Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹19270.02Cr

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!