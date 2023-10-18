comScore
ITC Q2 Results: FMCG giant to report Sept quarter results on October 19; here's what to expect

 Nikita Prasad

ITC will announce its July-September quarter results on Thursday, October 19. This is the first earnings after the board approved the demerger of ITC Hotels in August.

ITC Ltd logo (File image)Premium
ITC Ltd logo (File image)

ITC is all set to announce its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Thursday, October 19. The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant is expected to report a robust growth in its cigarette and hotels businesses, as per estimates by analysts and brokerage houses. This is the first quarterly earning results after the board approved the demerger of ITC Hotels in August.

ITC informed in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges that the company's board will convene a meeting on Thursday to consider and approve the September quarter results for the current fiscal.

’The Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2023 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we write to advise that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened for Thursday, 19th October, 2023, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company,'' said ITC in its statement.

ITC's hotel business demerger has been cited as one of the key triggers for further potential upside on the stock by analysts.

Technical View

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher has given a ‘buy’ rating on ITC at 452 with a stop loss of 430 at a target price of 500

‘’The stock has corrected well from the level of 500 to bottom out at around 435 levels and has maintained a good support on previous occasion also and has indicated a bounce back with a positive candle pattern in the daily chart to signify strength and potential to give a upward movement in the coming days,'' said Parekh.

‘’The RSI has been on the rise and has shown a trend reversal to improve the bias and with decent volume participation seen, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 500 keeping a stop loss of 430,'' she added.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 08:13 PM IST
