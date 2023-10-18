ITC Q2 Results: FMCG giant to report Sept quarter results on October 19; here's what to expect
ITC will announce its July-September quarter results on Thursday, October 19. This is the first earnings after the board approved the demerger of ITC Hotels in August.
ITC is all set to announce its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Thursday, October 19. The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant is expected to report a robust growth in its cigarette and hotels businesses, as per estimates by analysts and brokerage houses. This is the first quarterly earning results after the board approved the demerger of ITC Hotels in August.