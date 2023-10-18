ITC is all set to announce its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Thursday, October 19. The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant is expected to report a robust growth in its cigarette and hotels businesses, as per estimates by analysts and brokerage houses. This is the first quarterly earning results after the board approved the demerger of ITC Hotels in August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ITC informed in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges that the company's board will convene a meeting on Thursday to consider and approve the September quarter results for the current fiscal.

’The Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2023 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we write to advise that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened for Thursday, 19th October, 2023, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company,'' said ITC in its statement.

ITC Q2 Forecast: Growth estimates by brokerages -ITC's hotel business demerger has been cited as one of the key triggers for further potential upside on the stock by analysts. Centrum Broking expects double-digit earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) growth in FMCG and cigarette verticals in the September quarter.

-Kotak Institutional Equities expects the company's FMCG segment is expected to report an annual revenue growth of 12 per cent driven by consumer demand and hike in prices. ITC launched Fiama Sandalwood Oil and Patchouli Gel Bar to strengthen their position in the personal wash space in India, according to the brokerage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-ITC's agri business faced setbacks in the June quarter due to export restrictions, while the paper segment was affected by demand issues, competition from China, lower pulp prices, and higher input costs. Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects an EPS CAGR of ~14 per cent over the next two years as well.

-At a time when uncertainty looms over the industry, ITC's recovery in Cigarette volumes offer decent earnings visibility at reasonable valuations and attractive dividend yield, according to Motilal Oswal.

Technical View Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher has given a ‘buy’ rating on ITC at ₹452 with a stop loss of ₹430 at a target price of ₹500. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘’The stock has corrected well from the level of 500 to bottom out at around 435 levels and has maintained a good support on previous occasion also and has indicated a bounce back with a positive candle pattern in the daily chart to signify strength and potential to give a upward movement in the coming days,'' said Parekh.

‘’The RSI has been on the rise and has shown a trend reversal to improve the bias and with decent volume participation seen, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 500 keeping a stop loss of 430,'' she added.

On Wednesday, October 18, shares of ITC settled 0.42 per cent lower at ₹451.55 apiece on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

