ITC Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.94% YoY

ITC Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 15.63% YoY & profit increased by 1.94% YoY

Livemint
Published25 Oct 2024, 10:08 AM IST
ITC Q2 Results Live
ITC Q2 Results Live

ITC Q2 Results Live : ITC has announced its Q2 results on October 24, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 15.63% year-on-year, alongside a profit rise of 1.94%. The company's performance showcased robust growth despite a slight decline in profit compared to the previous quarter.

In comparison to the previous quarter, ITC's revenue grew by 11.24%, but profit experienced a decrease of 1.94%. This indicates a mixed performance in terms of profitability, even as the company continues to boost its revenue figures.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 2.4% quarter-on-quarter, while they increased by 8.28% year-on-year. This suggests that ITC is managing its costs more effectively in the short term.

Operating income for ITC was down by 0.1% quarter-on-quarter but saw an increase of 3.98% year-on-year. This reflects the company's ability to maintain operational efficiency over the longer term.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 3.99, marking an increase of 1.8% year-on-year. This growth in EPS is a positive sign for investors, indicating a steady financial performance.

In terms of stock performance, ITC has delivered a -3.52% return over the last week, but has seen a 7.8% return over the past six months and a 2.08% year-to-date return. This mixed performance may influence investor sentiment in the short term.

As of October 25, 2024, ITC has a market capitalization of 590,082.2 Cr, with a 52-week high of 528.5 and a low of 399.35. The stability of the stock price may provide a sense of reassurance to current and potential investors.

Out of 35 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have provided a Hold rating, while 20 analysts recommend a Buy and 11 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of October 25, 2024, is to Buy, highlighting a generally positive outlook for ITC.

ITC Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue22281.8920029.6+11.24%19270.02+15.63%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1632.741672.94-2.4%1507.87+8.28%
Depreciation/ Amortization520.37498.57+4.37%453.04+14.86%
Total Operating Expense16041.6313782.8+16.39%13268.82+20.9%
Operating Income6240.266246.8-0.1%6001.2+3.98%
Net Income Before Taxes6847.956938.05-1.3%6664.83+2.75%
Net Income4992.875091.59-1.94%4898.07+1.94%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.994.07-1.99%3.92+1.8%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹4992.87Cr
₹22281.89Cr
First Published:25 Oct 2024, 10:08 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsITC Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.94% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,071.75
    10:09 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -207.15 (-16.2%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.60
    10:09 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.4 (-2.28%)

    ITC share price

    488.60
    10:09 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    16.75 (3.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    264.45
    10:09 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -6.95 (-2.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,391.00
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    96.7 (4.21%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    453.80
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.85 (2.45%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,595.05
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    20.1 (0.78%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,809.00
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1255.05 (-8.33%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,809.00
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1255.05 (-8.33%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    961.90
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -77.5 (-7.46%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    710.80
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -48.15 (-6.34%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    282.65
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -18 (-5.99%)
    More from Top Losers

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,212.80
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    98.5 (8.84%)

    Cyient share price

    1,863.60
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    87.85 (4.95%)

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,391.00
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    96.7 (4.21%)

    ITC share price

    488.95
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    17.1 (3.62%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,475.00-620.00
      Chennai
      79,481.00-620.00
      Delhi
      79,633.00-620.00
      Kolkata
      79,485.00-620.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.