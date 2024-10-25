ITC Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.94% YoY

ITC Q2 Results Live : ITC has announced its Q2 results on October 24, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 15.63% year-on-year, alongside a profit rise of 1.94%. The company's performance showcased robust growth despite a slight decline in profit compared to the previous quarter.
In comparison to the previous quarter, ITC's revenue grew by 11.24%, but profit experienced a decrease of 1.94%. This indicates a mixed performance in terms of profitability, even as the company continues to boost its revenue figures.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 2.4% quarter-on-quarter, while they increased by 8.28% year-on-year. This suggests that ITC is managing its costs more effectively in the short term.
Operating income for ITC was down by 0.1% quarter-on-quarter but saw an increase of 3.98% year-on-year. This reflects the company's ability to maintain operational efficiency over the longer term.
Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹3.99, marking an increase of 1.8% year-on-year. This growth in EPS is a positive sign for investors, indicating a steady financial performance.
In terms of stock performance, ITC has delivered a -3.52% return over the last week, but has seen a 7.8% return over the past six months and a 2.08% year-to-date return. This mixed performance may influence investor sentiment in the short term.
As of October 25, 2024, ITC has a market capitalization of ₹590,082.2 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹528.5 and a low of ₹399.35. The stability of the stock price may provide a sense of reassurance to current and potential investors.
Out of 35 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have provided a Hold rating, while 20 analysts recommend a Buy and 11 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of October 25, 2024, is to Buy, highlighting a generally positive outlook for ITC.
ITC Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|22281.89
|20029.6
|+11.24%
|19270.02
|+15.63%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1632.74
|1672.94
|-2.4%
|1507.87
|+8.28%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|520.37
|498.57
|+4.37%
|453.04
|+14.86%
|Total Operating Expense
|16041.63
|13782.8
|+16.39%
|13268.82
|+20.9%
|Operating Income
|6240.26
|6246.8
|-0.1%
|6001.2
|+3.98%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6847.95
|6938.05
|-1.3%
|6664.83
|+2.75%
|Net Income
|4992.87
|5091.59
|-1.94%
|4898.07
|+1.94%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.99
|4.07
|-1.99%
|3.92
|+1.8%
