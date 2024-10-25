ITC Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.94% YoY

ITC Q2 Results Live : ITC has announced its Q2 results on October 24, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 15.63% year-on-year, alongside a profit rise of 1.94%. The company's performance showcased robust growth despite a slight decline in profit compared to the previous quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, ITC's revenue grew by 11.24%, but profit experienced a decrease of 1.94%. This indicates a mixed performance in terms of profitability, even as the company continues to boost its revenue figures.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 2.4% quarter-on-quarter, while they increased by 8.28% year-on-year. This suggests that ITC is managing its costs more effectively in the short term. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income for ITC was down by 0.1% quarter-on-quarter but saw an increase of 3.98% year-on-year. This reflects the company's ability to maintain operational efficiency over the longer term.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹3.99, marking an increase of 1.8% year-on-year. This growth in EPS is a positive sign for investors, indicating a steady financial performance.

In terms of stock performance, ITC has delivered a -3.52% return over the last week, but has seen a 7.8% return over the past six months and a 2.08% year-to-date return. This mixed performance may influence investor sentiment in the short term. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of October 25, 2024, ITC has a market capitalization of ₹590,082.2 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹528.5 and a low of ₹399.35. The stability of the stock price may provide a sense of reassurance to current and potential investors.

Out of 35 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have provided a Hold rating, while 20 analysts recommend a Buy and 11 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of October 25, 2024, is to Buy, highlighting a generally positive outlook for ITC.

ITC Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 22281.89 20029.6 +11.24% 19270.02 +15.63% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1632.74 1672.94 -2.4% 1507.87 +8.28% Depreciation/ Amortization 520.37 498.57 +4.37% 453.04 +14.86% Total Operating Expense 16041.63 13782.8 +16.39% 13268.82 +20.9% Operating Income 6240.26 6246.8 -0.1% 6001.2 +3.98% Net Income Before Taxes 6847.95 6938.05 -1.3% 6664.83 +2.75% Net Income 4992.87 5091.59 -1.94% 4898.07 +1.94% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.99 4.07 -1.99% 3.92 +1.8%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4992.87Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹22281.89Cr

