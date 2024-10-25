Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ITC Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.94% YoY

ITC Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.94% YoY

Livemint

ITC Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 15.63% YoY & profit increased by 1.94% YoY

ITC Q2 Results Live

ITC Q2 Results Live : ITC has announced its Q2 results on October 24, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 15.63% year-on-year, alongside a profit rise of 1.94%. The company's performance showcased robust growth despite a slight decline in profit compared to the previous quarter.

In comparison to the previous quarter, ITC's revenue grew by 11.24%, but profit experienced a decrease of 1.94%. This indicates a mixed performance in terms of profitability, even as the company continues to boost its revenue figures.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 2.4% quarter-on-quarter, while they increased by 8.28% year-on-year. This suggests that ITC is managing its costs more effectively in the short term.

Operating income for ITC was down by 0.1% quarter-on-quarter but saw an increase of 3.98% year-on-year. This reflects the company's ability to maintain operational efficiency over the longer term.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 3.99, marking an increase of 1.8% year-on-year. This growth in EPS is a positive sign for investors, indicating a steady financial performance.

In terms of stock performance, ITC has delivered a -3.52% return over the last week, but has seen a 7.8% return over the past six months and a 2.08% year-to-date return. This mixed performance may influence investor sentiment in the short term.

As of October 25, 2024, ITC has a market capitalization of 590,082.2 Cr, with a 52-week high of 528.5 and a low of 399.35. The stability of the stock price may provide a sense of reassurance to current and potential investors.

Out of 35 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have provided a Hold rating, while 20 analysts recommend a Buy and 11 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of October 25, 2024, is to Buy, highlighting a generally positive outlook for ITC.

ITC Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue22281.8920029.6+11.24%19270.02+15.63%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1632.741672.94-2.4%1507.87+8.28%
Depreciation/ Amortization520.37498.57+4.37%453.04+14.86%
Total Operating Expense16041.6313782.8+16.39%13268.82+20.9%
Operating Income6240.266246.8-0.1%6001.2+3.98%
Net Income Before Taxes6847.956938.05-1.3%6664.83+2.75%
Net Income4992.875091.59-1.94%4898.07+1.94%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.994.07-1.99%3.92+1.8%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4992.87Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹22281.89Cr

