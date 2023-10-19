ITC Q2 Results Live Updates: ITC will announce its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) today, 19 October 2023. The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant is expected to report a robust growth in its cigarette and hotels businesses, as per estimates by analysts and brokerage houses. This is the first quarterly earning results after the board approved the demerger of ITC Hotels in August. Stay tuned to ITC Q2 Results Live Blog for the latest updates:
ITC Results Live: ITC shares open higher ahead of Q2 results
ITC share price opened higher on Thursday ahead of the release of Q2 results later today. ITC shares opened 0.58% higher at ₹454.20 apiece as against previous close of ₹451.55 apiece on the BSE.
ITC Results Live: Cigarette volumes growth estimated at 5% YoY: Kotak Equities
Kotak Institutional Equities estimates 5% YoY growth in cigarette volumes versus 8% and 12% in Q1FY24 and Q4FY23; partly as the base normalizes, translating into 10% and 8% YoY growth in gross and net cigarette sales. It expects cigarette EBIT growth of 8%, in line with revenue growth.
ITC Q2 Results Live: FMCG giant to report Sept quarter results on October 19; here's what to expect
ITC is all set to announce its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Thursday, October 19. The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant is expected to report a robust growth in its cigarette and hotels businesses, as per estimates by analysts and brokerage houses. ITC informed in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges that the company's board will convene a meeting on Thursday to consider and approve the September quarter results for the current fiscal. Read full report here
ITC Results Live: Revenue seen up 5.4%; Cigarette volume growth pegged at 5% YoY
ITC’s revenue is expected to rise by around 5.4% to ₹17,000 crore in the second quarter of FY24 as compared to ₹16,129.9 crore in the year-ago quarter led by strong growth in cigarettes portfolio and other FMCG segment. Cigarette volume growth is likely to be 5%, as per brokerage estimates.
ITC Results Live: Net profit may rise 9.7% to ₹4,900 cr
ITC is expected to report a net profit of ₹4,900 crore in the quarter ended September 2023, registering a growth of 9.7% from ₹4,466.1 crore in the same period last year, as per average brokerage estimates.
ITC Results Live: FMCG major ITC to report Q2 results today
FMCG major ITC will announce its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) today, 19 October 2023. This is the first quarterly earning results after the board approved the demerger of ITC Hotels in August.
