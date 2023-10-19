ITC Q2 Results Live Updates: ITC will announce its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) today, 19 October 2023. The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant is expected to report a robust growth in its cigarette and hotels businesses, as per estimates by analysts and brokerage houses. This is the first quarterly earning results after the board approved the demerger of ITC Hotels in August. Stay tuned to ITC Q2 Results Live Blog for the latest updates:
We expect 6% YoY volume growth in Cigarettes with 5-year average volume growth in mid-single digit business. We expect gross margin and EBITDA margin to expand 80 bps and 90 bps YoY, respectively. Watch out for Hotels revenue growth and profitability and assess the demerger process. Outlook on the other FMCG, Agri and paper & packaging businesses is a key monitorable, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.
Phillip Capital expects mid-single digit cigarette volume growth for ITC in Q2FY24 on back of market share gains, focus on innovation and return to normalcy. FMCG business growth to moderate as pricing anniversaries, while agri and paper is expected to see significant correction in overall pricing.
EBITDA margin to see decent growth owing to improved sales mix, benefits of integrated manufacturing facilities, Phillip Capital said.
In the FMCG segment, Kotak Institutional Equities estimates 12% YoY growth, as it expects some price hikes to anniversarize and 65 bps QoQ and 240 bps YoY expansion in EBIT margin to 9%.
We expect 10% growth in hotels, better than 1Q, which was partly impacted by fewer wedding days and pre-planned renovations (EBIT margin of 22%, +10 bps QoQ). The agri business is expected to decline by 5% YoY (impact of ban on wheat/rice exports), while paperboards could decline by 3% YoY (muted demand and price correction), said the brokerage.
ITC share price opened higher on Thursday ahead of the release of Q2 results later today. ITC shares opened 0.58% higher at ₹454.20 apiece as against previous close of ₹451.55 apiece on the BSE.
Kotak Institutional Equities estimates 5% YoY growth in cigarette volumes versus 8% and 12% in Q1FY24 and Q4FY23; partly as the base normalizes, translating into 10% and 8% YoY growth in gross and net cigarette sales. It expects cigarette EBIT growth of 8%, in line with revenue growth.
ITC is all set to announce its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Thursday, October 19. The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant is expected to report a robust growth in its cigarette and hotels businesses, as per estimates by analysts and brokerage houses. ITC informed in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges that the company's board will convene a meeting on Thursday to consider and approve the September quarter results for the current fiscal. Read full report here
ITC’s revenue is expected to rise by around 5.4% to ₹17,000 crore in the second quarter of FY24 as compared to ₹16,129.9 crore in the year-ago quarter led by strong growth in cigarettes portfolio and other FMCG segment. Cigarette volume growth is likely to be 5%, as per brokerage estimates.
ITC is expected to report a net profit of ₹4,900 crore in the quarter ended September 2023, registering a growth of 9.7% from ₹4,466.1 crore in the same period last year, as per average brokerage estimates.
FMCG major ITC will announce its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) today, 19 October 2023. This is the first quarterly earning results after the board approved the demerger of ITC Hotels in August.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!