ITC Q2 results: Net profit drops 20% to ₹3,232 cr; revenue from hotel biz fall to ₹81.96 cr1 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2020, 09:06 PM IST
- Total revenue from cigarettes dropped to ₹5,121.30 crore
- Its revenue from hotels business fell sharply to ₹81.96 crore from ₹426.63 crore in the year before
ITC on Friday reported a 19.65% year-on-year drop in standalone net profit to ₹3,232.40 crore. The cigarette-to-hotels major posted a net profit of ₹4,023.10 crore in the same quarter last year. The consolidate net profit in the quarter under review stood at ₹3,413.44 crore, down by 18.23% year-on-year. Total revenue from aproducts and services rose to 11,891.9 crore in the September quarter from ₹11,750 crore a year ago. ITC's other operating revenue in Q2 decreased to ₹84.84 crore from ₹121.31 crore in the same quarter last year.
The revenue from cigarettes dropped to ₹5,121.30 crore from ₹5,326.83 crore a year ago. ITC's revenue from FMCG business rose to ₹8916.25 crore from ₹8615.14 crore in the same quarter last year.
Its revenue from hotels business fell sharply to ₹81.96 crore from ₹426.63 crore in the year before. The hotel business has been severely impacted due to the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown. India announced a nationwide lockdown in the last week of March to prevent the COVID-19 spread. Revenue from the agri-business surged to ₹2985.2 crore from ₹2647.52 crore in the year ago period.
ITC's total expenses stood at ₹9,164.68 crore in the September quarter, an increase of 8.39% compared to ₹8,455.16 crore in the same period a year ago.
ITC's corporate strategy aims at creating multiple drivers of growth anchored on its core competencies, the Kolkata-headquartered diversified conglomerate said in the regulatory filing.
Shares of ITC settled at ₹173.95 on the BSE, marginally down from the previous close.
