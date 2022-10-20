Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / Company Results /  ITC Q2 results: Profit rises 24% to 4,620 crore, beats estimates

ITC Q2 results: Profit rises 24% to 4,620 crore, beats estimates

2 min read . 08:32 PM ISTMeghna Sen
ITC reported its July-September quarter earnings on 20 October, 2022.

  • ITC Q2 results: Segment wise, revenue from cigarette business was up 23.3%. Stability in taxes on cigarettes, backed by deterrent actions by enforcement agencies, continues to enable volume recovery for the legal cigarette industry from illicit trade, the company said

Cigarette-to-hotel conglomerate ITC on Thursday reported a 24% growth in its consolidated net profit at 4619.77 crore (attributable to owners of the parent) for the quarter ended 30 September, 2022 (Q2FY23). It was 3,713.76 crore in the year-ago period.

On a sequential basis, the FMCG major's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) has risen 5% from 4389.76 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY23).

The Kolkata-based company's revenue from operations rose 25% to 18,608 crore in the July-September quarter from 14,844 crore in the same quarter last year.

Segment wise, revenue from cigarette was up 23.3% YoY. “Stability in taxes on cigarettes, backed by deterrent actions by enforcement agencies, enable continued volume recovery from illicit trade," the company said.

The FMCG major reported a strong growth in Agri Business external revenue driven mainly by wheat, rice and leaf tobacco exports.

Total expenses during the quarter stood at 12,824 crore, up 25% over 10,258 crore of the corresponding period last year.

Meanwhile, revenue from the hotels business inched up 81.9% YoY and 25.6% over Q2FY20. ARR and Occupancy ahead of pre-pandemic levels driven by Retail (packages), Leisure, Weddings and MICE segments, the company said.

The company has also re-appointed Nakul Anand as a Director and also as a Wholetime Director for a period of one year with effect from 3 January, 2023.

“We write to advise that the Board at the aforesaid meeting recommended for the approval of the Members, re-appointment of Mr Nakul Anand as a Director and also as a Wholetime Director of the Company for a period of one year with effect from 3rd January, 2023," the company said in a BSE filing.

What analysts estimated

Meanwhile, HDFC Securities had expected the FMCG major to report adjusted profit of 4,190 crore, up 13.3% YoY.

Motilal Oswal Securities expected cigarette volume growth at 13%. It projected profit rising 14.1% to 4,220 crore.

Elara Securities said ITC profit will come at 4,180 crore, up 13.1% YoY.

ITC as a stock has delivered a solid 59% return so far this year, which is the third highest among Nifty50 constituents. Adani Enterprises (up 91.80%) and Coal India (up 63%) are the only two index stocks delivering better returns than ITC this year.

Shares of ITC were quoting higher for the fifth straight trading day, surging 5.68% to close at 350.60 apiece in the NSE ahead of its Q2 results.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Meghna Sen

Meghna Sen is a deputy chief content producer at Livemint where she tracks companies, news, markets. She has 5+ years of experience with print and online publications.
