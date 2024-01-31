ITC Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 6.56% YOY

ITC declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 2.44% & the profit increased by 6.56% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.11% and the profit increased by 8.93%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.21% q-o-q & increased by 9.66% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 0.63% q-o-q & decreased by 3.5% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.26 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 5.8% Y-o-Y.
ITC has delivered -4.6% return in the last 1 week, -3.41% return in last 6 months and -2.66% YTD return.
Currently the ITC has a market cap of ₹561310.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹499.7 & ₹327.08 respectively.
As of 31 Jan, 2024 out of 36 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 18 analysts have given Buy rating &16 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 31 Jan, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
The company has also declared interim dividend of ₹6.25. The record date for the dividend is 08 Feb, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 08 Feb, 2024.
ITC Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|19484.5
|19270.02
|+1.11%
|19020.65
|+2.44%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1586.39
|1507.87
|+5.21%
|1446.71
|+9.66%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|459.45
|453.04
|+1.41%
|447.11
|+2.76%
|Total Operating Expense
|13445.65
|13268.82
|+1.33%
|12763.06
|+5.35%
|Operating Income
|6038.85
|6001.2
|+0.63%
|6257.59
|-3.5%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6688.09
|6664.83
|+0.35%
|6853.97
|-2.42%
|Net Income
|5335.23
|4898.07
|+8.93%
|5006.65
|+6.56%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.26
|3.92
|+8.76%
|4.03
|+5.8%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5335.23Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹19484.5Cr
