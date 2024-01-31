Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ITC Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 6.56% YOY

ITC Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 6.56% YOY

Livemint

ITC Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 2.44% YoY & profit increased by 6.56% YoY

ITC Q3 FY24 Results Live

ITC declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 2.44% & the profit increased by 6.56% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.11% and the profit increased by 8.93%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.21% q-o-q & increased by 9.66% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 0.63% q-o-q & decreased by 3.5% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.26 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 5.8% Y-o-Y.

ITC has delivered -4.6% return in the last 1 week, -3.41% return in last 6 months and -2.66% YTD return.

Currently the ITC has a market cap of 561310.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of 499.7 & 327.08 respectively.

As of 31 Jan, 2024 out of 36 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 18 analysts have given Buy rating &16 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 31 Jan, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

The company has also declared interim dividend of 6.25. The record date for the dividend is 08 Feb, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 08 Feb, 2024.

ITC Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue19484.519270.02+1.11%19020.65+2.44%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1586.391507.87+5.21%1446.71+9.66%
Depreciation/ Amortization459.45453.04+1.41%447.11+2.76%
Total Operating Expense13445.6513268.82+1.33%12763.06+5.35%
Operating Income6038.856001.2+0.63%6257.59-3.5%
Net Income Before Taxes6688.096664.83+0.35%6853.97-2.42%
Net Income5335.234898.07+8.93%5006.65+6.56%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.263.92+8.76%4.03+5.8%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5335.23Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹19484.5Cr

