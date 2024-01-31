ITC Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 6.56% YOY

ITC declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 2.44% & the profit increased by 6.56% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.11% and the profit increased by 8.93%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.21% q-o-q & increased by 9.66% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 0.63% q-o-q & decreased by 3.5% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹4.26 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 5.8% Y-o-Y.

ITC has delivered -4.6% return in the last 1 week, -3.41% return in last 6 months and -2.66% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the ITC has a market cap of ₹561310.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹499.7 & ₹327.08 respectively.

As of 31 Jan, 2024 out of 36 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 18 analysts have given Buy rating &16 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 31 Jan, 2024 was to Strong Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has also declared interim dividend of ₹6.25. The record date for the dividend is 08 Feb, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 08 Feb, 2024.

ITC Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 19484.5 19270.02 +1.11% 19020.65 +2.44% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1586.39 1507.87 +5.21% 1446.71 +9.66% Depreciation/ Amortization 459.45 453.04 +1.41% 447.11 +2.76% Total Operating Expense 13445.65 13268.82 +1.33% 12763.06 +5.35% Operating Income 6038.85 6001.2 +0.63% 6257.59 -3.5% Net Income Before Taxes 6688.09 6664.83 +0.35% 6853.97 -2.42% Net Income 5335.23 4898.07 +8.93% 5006.65 +6.56% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.26 3.92 +8.76% 4.03 +5.8%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5335.23Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹19484.5Cr

