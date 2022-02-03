ITC Ltd today reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,056 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2022. This is an increase of 15% from ₹3,526 crore clocked in the corresponding quarter of last year.

On a sequential basis, the profit after tax (PAT) grew by 9% from ₹3,713 crore in the September quarter.

The cigarette-to-hotel conglomerate's revenue from operations surged 30% to ₹18,365 crore for the period under review as against ₹14,124 crore a year ago.

The company's board has also approved an interim dividend of ₹5.25 per share for the current financial year.

The company has fixed Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members for interim dividend.

The stock has been in focus in the last seven seven days amid Budget 2022 as investors awaited a decision on increase in taxes on Tobacco. With no announcement made, it was a sigh of relief for many.

The shares have gained 7.16% in the last five days. On Thursday, ahead of the results, ITC scrip closed 0.58% higher at ₹233.50 on NSE.

Segment wise, revenue from cigarette business came in at ₹6,958 crore as against ₹6,091 crore in the last year period, which is an increase of 14% year-on-year.

The segment clocked a profit before tax of ₹4,187 crore in third quarter, up 14% year-on-year.

The non-cigarette FMCG business or FMCG-others revenues increased by 9% to ₹4,099 crore during the third quarter as against ₹3,752 crore a year ago.

The PBT for the business came in flat at ₹246 crore during the December quarter as compared to ₹243 crore in the same quarter last year.

The Hotels business swung bank into profit (before the taxes) at ₹53 crore as against a loss of ₹72 crore in previous year period and ₹49 crore in the September quarter. The revenues, meanwhile, nearly doubled, rising 99.5% to ₹495 crore as comapred to ₹248 crore in the last year period.

