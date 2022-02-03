ITC Q3 results: The cigarette-to-hotel conglomerate's revenue from operations surged 30% to ₹18,365 crore for the period under review
The hotels business swung bank into profit (before the taxes) at ₹53 crore
ITC Ltd today reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,056 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2022. This is an increase of 15% from ₹3,526 crore clocked in the corresponding quarter of last year.
On a sequential basis, the profit after tax (PAT) grew by 9% from ₹3,713 crore in the September quarter.
The segment clocked a profit before tax of ₹4,187 crore in third quarter, up 14% year-on-year.
The non-cigarette FMCG business or FMCG-others revenues increased by 9% to ₹4,099 crore during the third quarter as against ₹3,752 crore a year ago.
The PBT for the business came in flat at ₹246 crore during the December quarter as compared to ₹243 crore in the same quarter last year.
The Hotels business swung bank into profit (before the taxes) at ₹53 crore as against a loss of ₹72 crore in previous year period and ₹49 crore in the September quarter. The revenues, meanwhile, nearly doubled, rising 99.5% to ₹495 crore as comapred to ₹248 crore in the last year period.
