ITC Ltd on Friday reported 21 per cent rise in net profit to ₹5,031.01 crore for the December 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹4156.2 crore for the year ago period.

The revenue from operations rose by 2.3 per cent to ₹16225.1 crore from ₹15862 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

ITC has declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per share of ₹1 each, for which 15 February, 2023 has been set as the record date.

The payment of the interim dividend will be between 3 March 2023, and 5 March, 2023.

"The Board declared Interim Dividend off 6/- per Ordinary Share off ₹1- each for the financial year ending on 31 st March, 2023; such Dividend will be paid between Friday, 3rd March, 2023 and Sunday, March, 2023 to those Members entitled thereto," said ITC in its regulatory filing.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), grew by 22% on year to ₹6223.2 crore from ₹5,102.1 crore.

Segment wise, the FMCG-cigarettes revenue grew 16.7 2percent to ₹7288 crore from ₹6244.11 ,crore in the year ago period. While FMCG-others revenue stood at ₹4841 crore, said ITC.

From hotels, the revenue grew by 50.48 per cent to ₹712.39 crore from ₹473.39 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. However, from the agri business the revenue for the December quarter stood at ₹3,123.77 crore, down by 37 per cent from ₹4,962.37 crore.

The revenue from paperboards, paper and packaging was up by 12.65 per cent to ₹2,305.54 crore from ₹2,046.48 crore.

The company's share were up by 0.50 per cent to ₹380.5 on BSE.