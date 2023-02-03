ITC Q3 net profit up 21% to ₹5,031 cr, declares interim dividend
The revenue from operations rose by 2.3 per cent to ₹16225.1 crore from ₹15862 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
ITC Ltd on Friday reported 21 per cent rise in net profit to ₹5,031.01 crore for the December 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹4156.2 crore for the year ago period.
