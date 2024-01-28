ITC Q3 preview: Net profit likely to rise over 3%, revenue up by 5%
The conglomerate is likely to post a net profit of approximately ₹5,183 crore for the current quarter, reflecting a 3 percent increase compared to the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal year.
FMCG giant ITC is all set to announce its third quarterly financial results on Monday, January 29. According to analysts, the cigarettes' to hotels conglomerate is likely to benefit from consistent volume growth in both its cigarette and non-cigarette FMCG business, complemented by robust momentum in the hotels segment, which is expected to contribute to the company's earnings for the quarter ending in December.