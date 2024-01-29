Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ITC Q3 results: Net profit rises 6% YoY, declares interim dividend of 6.25 per share

ITC Q3 results: Net profit rises 6% YoY, declares interim dividend of 6.25 per share

Livemint

  • ITC Q3 results: Net profit rises 6%YoY, announces interim dividend at 6.25 per share

ITC Q3 FY24 results

FMCG conglomerate ITC, on Monday, announced a 6% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching 5,335 crore for the quarter ending in December. This marks a notable rise from the 5,006 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous year.

In the December quarter, there was a 2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue from operations, amounting to 19,484 crore.

Additionally, the company's board announced an interim dividend of 6.25 per share for the fiscal year ending March 2024. Eligible shareholders can anticipate the dividend distribution to take place between February 26 and February 28.

(This is a developing story)

