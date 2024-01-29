FMCG conglomerate ITC, on Monday, announced a 6% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching ₹5,335 crore for the quarter ending in December. This marks a notable rise from the ₹5,006 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the December quarter, there was a 2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue from operations, amounting to ₹19,484 crore.

Additionally, the company's board announced an interim dividend of ₹6.25 per share for the fiscal year ending March 2024. Eligible shareholders can anticipate the dividend distribution to take place between February 26 and February 28. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(This is a developing story)

