Home >Companies >Company Results >ITC Q4 net profit rises 9% to 3,926 cr
ITC Group chairman Sanjiv Puri (Photo: Mint)
ITC Group chairman Sanjiv Puri (Photo: Mint)

ITC Q4 net profit rises 9% to 3,926 cr

1 min read . Updated: 26 Jun 2020, 07:37 PM IST PTI

However, its revenue from operations was down 4.93% to 12,560.64 cr during the quarter under review

New Delhi: ITC Ltd on Friday reported 9.28 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to 3,926.46 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a net profit of 3,592.80 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, ITC said in a regulatory filing.

However, its revenue from operations was down 4.93 per cent to 12,560.64 crore during the quarter under review as against 13,212.19 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal.

Its total expenses stood at Rs 8,484.93 crore in Q4 FY 2019-20, down 3.14 per cent as against 8,760.36 crore.

Shares of ITC on Friday settled at 195.10 on BSE, down 3.54 per cent from previous close.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

