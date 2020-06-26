ITC Q4 net profit rises 9% to 3,926 cr

ITC Q4 net profit rises 9% to ₹3,926 cr1 min read . Updated: 26 Jun 2020, 07:37 PM IST
New Delhi: ITC Ltd on Friday reported 9.28 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹3,926.46 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹3,592.80 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, ITC said in a regulatory filing.
However, its revenue from operations was down 4.93 per cent to ₹12,560.64 crore during the quarter under review as against ₹13,212.19 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal.
Its total expenses stood at Rs 8,484.93 crore in Q4 FY 2019-20, down 3.14 per cent as against ₹8,760.36 crore.
Shares of ITC on Friday settled at ₹195.10 on BSE, down 3.54 per cent from previous close.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
