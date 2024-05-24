ITC Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 1.06% YOY

ITC Q4 Results Live : ITC declared their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024. The topline increased by 2.04% & the profit decreased by 1.06% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.2% and the profit decreased by 4.02%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.79% q-o-q & increased by 7.98% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 2.05% q-o-q & decreased by 1.17% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.1 for Q4 which decreased by 0.03% Y-o-Y.
ITC has delivered 2.29% return in the last 1 week, 0.23% return in the last 6 months and -4.49% YTD return.
Currently, ITC has a market cap of ₹551013.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹499.7 & ₹399.35 respectively.
As of 24 May, 2024, out of 35 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 18 analysts have given Buy rating & 14 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 24 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
ITC Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|19446.49
|19484.5
|-0.2%
|19058.29
|+2.04%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1557.95
|1586.39
|-1.79%
|1442.81
|+7.98%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|461.44
|459.45
|+0.43%
|461.4
|+0.01%
|Total Operating Expense
|13283.76
|13445.65
|-1.2%
|12822.82
|+3.59%
|Operating Income
|6162.73
|6038.85
|+2.05%
|6235.47
|-1.17%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6837.46
|6688.09
|+2.23%
|6850.54
|-0.19%
|Net Income
|5120.55
|5335.23
|-4.02%
|5175.48
|-1.06%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.1
|4.26
|-3.81%
|4.1
|-0.03%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5120.55Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹19446.49Cr
