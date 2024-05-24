Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ITC Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 1.06% YOY

ITC Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 1.06% YOY

Livemint

ITC Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 2.04% YoY & profit decreased by 1.06% YoY

ITC Q4 Results Live

ITC Q4 Results Live : ITC declared their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024. The topline increased by 2.04% & the profit decreased by 1.06% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.2% and the profit decreased by 4.02%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.79% q-o-q & increased by 7.98% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2.05% q-o-q & decreased by 1.17% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.1 for Q4 which decreased by 0.03% Y-o-Y.

ITC has delivered 2.29% return in the last 1 week, 0.23% return in the last 6 months and -4.49% YTD return.

Currently, ITC has a market cap of 551013.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of 499.7 & 399.35 respectively.

As of 24 May, 2024, out of 35 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 18 analysts have given Buy rating & 14 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 24 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

ITC Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue19446.4919484.5-0.2%19058.29+2.04%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1557.951586.39-1.79%1442.81+7.98%
Depreciation/ Amortization461.44459.45+0.43%461.4+0.01%
Total Operating Expense13283.7613445.65-1.2%12822.82+3.59%
Operating Income6162.736038.85+2.05%6235.47-1.17%
Net Income Before Taxes6837.466688.09+2.23%6850.54-0.19%
Net Income5120.555335.23-4.02%5175.48-1.06%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.14.26-3.81%4.1-0.03%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5120.55Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹19446.49Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.