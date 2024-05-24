ITC Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 1.06% YOY

ITC Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 2.04% YoY & profit decreased by 1.06% YoY

ITC Q4 Results Live : ITC declared their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024. The topline increased by 2.04% & the profit decreased by 1.06% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.2% and the profit decreased by 4.02%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.79% q-o-q & increased by 7.98% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 2.05% q-o-q & decreased by 1.17% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹4.1 for Q4 which decreased by 0.03% Y-o-Y.

ITC has delivered 2.29% return in the last 1 week, 0.23% return in the last 6 months and -4.49% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, ITC has a market cap of ₹551013.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹499.7 & ₹399.35 respectively.

As of 24 May, 2024, out of 35 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 18 analysts have given Buy rating & 14 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 24 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ITC Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 19446.49 19484.5 -0.2% 19058.29 +2.04% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1557.95 1586.39 -1.79% 1442.81 +7.98% Depreciation/ Amortization 461.44 459.45 +0.43% 461.4 +0.01% Total Operating Expense 13283.76 13445.65 -1.2% 12822.82 +3.59% Operating Income 6162.73 6038.85 +2.05% 6235.47 -1.17% Net Income Before Taxes 6837.46 6688.09 +2.23% 6850.54 -0.19% Net Income 5120.55 5335.23 -4.02% 5175.48 -1.06% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.1 4.26 -3.81% 4.1 -0.03%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5120.55Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹19446.49Cr

