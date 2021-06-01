FMCG-cigarette-to-hotel major ITC on Tuesday reported a net profit of ₹3,748.41, down 1.29%, in the quarter ended 31 March, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of ₹3,797.08 crore in the year-ago period. The FMCG major posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,755 crore the said quarter.

The revenue for the period comes at ₹13,294 crore, up nearly 25% for the March quarter. The company had posted a revenue of ₹10,665 crore in the corresponding period. Total expenses increased 24% to ₹10,075.03 crore in this quarter against ₹7,663.74 crore in the same period a year ago.

The board also approved a final dividend of ₹5.75 per share for the quarter ended March, 2021. The dividend is "subject to declaration of the same by the Members at the 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company convened for11th August, 2021. the Final Dividend, if declared, will be paid on Friday, 13th August, 2021 to those Members entitled thereto," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The final dividend is in addition to the Interim Dividend of ₹5 per share declared by the Board on 11th February, 2021, and paid to the Members on 10th March, 2021.

Meanwhile, ITC said its results for this quarter are not comparable with the earlier period as it also includes the revenue of Sunrise Foods, which it had acquired on July 27, 2020.

"The financial results of the group and 'FMCG Others' of the quarter and the financial year ended on March 31, 2021 include those of Sunrise from July 27, 2020 and consequently are not comparable with previous periods," it said.

ITC stock price gained 3.6% in the current year CY21, and 8% in the last one year. The FMCG major's scrip on BSE closed 0.32% lower at ₹215.90 today.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.