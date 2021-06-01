The board also approved a final dividend of ₹5.75 per share for the quarter ended March, 2021. The dividend is "subject to declaration of the same by the Members at the 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company convened for11th August, 2021. the Final Dividend, if declared, will be paid on Friday, 13th August, 2021 to those Members entitled thereto," the company said in a regulatory filing.