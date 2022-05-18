Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / Company Results /  ITC Q4 results: Net profit rises 12% to 4,195 cr, meets estimates

ITC Q4 results: Net profit rises 12% to 4,195 cr, meets estimates

On Wednesday, ahead of the results, ITC's scrip closed 0.68% higher at 266.50 on NSE.
1 min read . 07:09 PM IST Edited By Podishetti Akash

  • The Kolkata-based company's revenue from operations rose 15% to 17,754 crore in the three months to March.

FMCG major ITC Ltd posted 12% growth in net profit to 4,195 crore for the January-March period, compared with 3,755 crore a year ago.

Anaylsts expected the net profit to grow anywhere between 11% to 12%. 

The Kolkata-based company's revenue from operations rose 15% to 17,754 crore as against 15,404 crore in the last year period.

On Wednesday, ahead of the results, ITC's scrip closed 0.68% higher at 266.50 on NSE. The stock is up about 21% so far in 2022 (Year-to-Date).

The company's board has also recommended a final dividend of 6.25 for the financial year ended 31 March.

Segment wise, revenue from the FMCG-cigarette business rose 10% to 7,177 crore during the fourth quarter, while that from the non-cigarette business or FMCG-others segment increased 12%.

The company said it saw a robust broad-based recovery in cigarettes despite disruptions due to the third wave and the volumes surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

Revenue from the hotels business came in at 407 crore for the March quarter, up 35%, compared with the corresponding quarter of last year.