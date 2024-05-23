ITC Q4 profit down 1.3% on subdued demand

ITC said it remains confident of navigating the short-term challenges and creating sustained value for all stakeholders

Mumbai: ITC Ltd on Thursday reported a 1.3% drop in its standalone net profit to ₹5,020.20 crore in the three months ended March amid weak demand during the quarter.

Net profit for the maker of Gold Flake cigarettes and Bingo chips was slightly below the ₹5,150 crore estimated by a Bloomberg poll of 20 analysts.

Revenue from operations grew 1.4% to ₹17,752.87 crore from ₹17,506.08 crore a year earlier. The revenue figure exceeded Street estimates of ₹17,191 crore.

The company saw a decline in revenues in its agriculture and paperboards, and paper and packaging businesses during the quarter.

The company's expenses jumped 2.4% to ₹12,017.71 crore year-on-year during January-March.

The FMCG major expects a recovery in rural demand in line with market forecast by NIQ. Rural markets had outpaced had urban markets for the first time in 15 months, NIQ said earlier this month.

“While consumption demand remained subdued in Q4 FY24, improving macro-economic indicators, prospects of a normal monsoon and green shoots witnessed in rural demand recovery after several quarters, augur well for revival in consumption demand in the near-term," the company said in its earnings statement released Thursday.

“With its focus on consumer centricity, purposeful innovation, agility, and execution excellence, the company remains confident of navigating the short-term challenges and creating sustained value for all stakeholders."

Also read: ITC focuses on premium goods in hunt for margins For the full year the company's gross revenue remained flat at ₹69,446.20 crore, while profit was up 8.9% to ₹20,422 crore.

“During the year, the company reassessed its provisions relating to uncertain tax positions for earlier years based on a favourable order of the Honourable Supreme Court received during the year which resulted in a credit of Rs. 468.44 crores in the current tax expense for the year," the company said.

FMCG revenue (excluding cigarettes) rose 7.1% to ₹5,300.17 crore in the three months ended 31 March driven by staples, biscuits, snacks, dairy, homecare and incense sticks.

For the full year, the business grew 9.6% year-on-year to ₹20,966.83 crore. For FMCG-others segment, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or Ebitda for the quarter stood at ₹616.42 crores.

In the FMCG segment, the company reported a sequential uptick in certain commodity prices. Competitive intensity remained high, including from local or regional players in certain categories, the company said.

Also Read: Can ITC’s boosters help it take off? Meanwhile, segment revenue for cigarettes rose 7% to ₹7924.84 crore sharply ahead of Street estimates. Segment PBIT or profit before interest and tax was up 5% year-on-year.

"Sharp cost escalation in leaf tobacco and certain other inputs and increase in taxes was largely mitigated through improved mix, strategic cost management and calibrated pricing," the company said.

On Thursday, its board recommended a final dividend of ₹7.50 per share. ITC shares closed at ₹441.20 a piece, up 0.33% on the NSE. Earnings per share for the year stood at ₹16.39 against ₹15.15.

Meanwhile, revenue for the company’s agriculture business was down 13.3% year-on-year to ₹3101 crore in the March quarter.

"Operating environment remained challenging due to various policy interventions of the Government of India to ensure food security and control inflation," the company said. ITC witnessed steep increase in green leaf prices that exerted pressure on margins.

“During the full year agri business segment was impacted by trade restrictions on agri commodities. Strategic portfolio (comprising value-added agri products) and leaf tobacco revenues up 18% year-on-year in Q4. Geopolitical tensions and climate emergencies have led to concerns over food security and food inflation; trade restrictions imposed by the government on agri commodities limit business opportunities for the segment," the company said.

Additionally, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed convening a meeting of shareholders of ITC on 6 June, 2024 to consider and approve the demerger of ITC Hotels Ltd from ITC Ltd.



