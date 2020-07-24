Home >Companies >Company Results >ITC's Q1 net profit declines 26% to 2,343 cr
ITC
ITC

ITC's Q1 net profit declines 26% to 2,343 cr

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2020, 08:13 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Net sales decreased 17% to 9,502 crore

FMCG giant ITC on Friday reported 26% fall in its net profit for the quarter ending 30 June, 2020. The conglomerate reported net profit of 2,343 crore as against 3,174 crore in the year-ago period.

Net sales decreased 17% to 9,502 crore as compared to 11,503 crore in June 2019.

The company said impact of Covid-19 on its properties, plants, assets, investments, trade receivables will not be significant.

While ITC's 'Aashirvaad' wheat flour and 'Sunfeast' biscuits were essential goods during lockdown, the company's 'Classic' cigarettes weren't.

On Friday, the ITC scrip on BSE closed 0.42% lower at 199.85.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout