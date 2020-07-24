Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >Company Results >ITC's Q1 net profit declines 26% to 2,343 cr
ITC

ITC's Q1 net profit declines 26% to 2,343 cr

1 min read . 08:13 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Net sales decreased 17% to 9,502 crore

FMCG giant ITC on Friday reported 26% fall in its net profit for the quarter ending 30 June, 2020. The conglomerate reported net profit of 2,343 crore as against 3,174 crore in the year-ago period.

FMCG giant ITC on Friday reported 26% fall in its net profit for the quarter ending 30 June, 2020. The conglomerate reported net profit of 2,343 crore as against 3,174 crore in the year-ago period.

Net sales decreased 17% to 9,502 crore as compared to 11,503 crore in June 2019.

Net sales decreased 17% to 9,502 crore as compared to 11,503 crore in June 2019.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The company said impact of Covid-19 on its properties, plants, assets, investments, trade receivables will not be significant.

While ITC's 'Aashirvaad' wheat flour and 'Sunfeast' biscuits were essential goods during lockdown, the company's 'Classic' cigarettes weren't.

On Friday, the ITC scrip on BSE closed 0.42% lower at 199.85.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated