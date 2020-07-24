ITC's Q1 net profit declines 26% to 2,343 cr

FMCG giant ITC on Friday reported 26% fall in its net profit for the quarter ending 30 June, 2020. The conglomerate reported net profit of ₹2,343 crore as against ₹3,174 crore in the year-ago period.

Net sales decreased 17% to ₹9,502 crore as compared to ₹11,503 crore in June 2019.

Net sales decreased 17% to ₹9,502 crore as compared to ₹11,503 crore in June 2019.

The company said impact of Covid-19 on its properties, plants, assets, investments, trade receivables will not be significant.

While ITC's 'Aashirvaad' wheat flour and 'Sunfeast' biscuits were essential goods during lockdown, the company's 'Classic' cigarettes weren't.

On Friday, the ITC scrip on BSE closed 0.42% lower at ₹199.85.

