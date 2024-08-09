ITD Cementation India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 91.91% YOY

ITD Cementation India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 29.95% YoY & profit increasedby 91.91% YoY

Published9 Aug 2024, 11:30 AM IST
ITD Cementation India Q1 Results Live
ITD Cementation India Q1 Results Live

ITD Cementation India Q1 Results Live : ITD Cementation India declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 29.95% & the profit increased by 91.91% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.48% and the profit increased by 11.93%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.27% q-o-q & increased by 20.51% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 3.49% q-o-q & increased by 47.17% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.83 for Q1 which increased by 91.78% Y-o-Y. ITD Cementation India has delivered 4.61% return in the last 1 week, 59.98% return in last 6 months and 87.17% YTD return.

Currently the ITD Cementation India has a market cap of 9184.62 Cr and 52wk high/low of 589.95 & 188 respectively. As of 09 Aug, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 09 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.

ITD Cementation India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2381.492257.72+5.48%1832.57+29.95%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total173.38164.7+5.27%143.87+20.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization49.4354.35-9.05%44.68+10.63%
Total Operating Expense2209.52091.52+5.64%1715.71+28.78%
Operating Income171.99166.2+3.49%116.86+47.17%
Net Income Before Taxes135.09130.38+3.62%78.8+71.44%
Net Income100.1989.51+11.93%52.21+91.91%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.835.21+11.9%3.04+91.78%
FAQs
₹100.19Cr
₹2381.49Cr
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 11:30 AM IST
