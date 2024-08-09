ITD Cementation India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 91.91% YOY

ITD Cementation India Q1 Results Live : ITD Cementation India declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 29.95% & the profit increased by 91.91% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.48% and the profit increased by 11.93%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.27% q-o-q & increased by 20.51% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 3.49% q-o-q & increased by 47.17% Y-o-Y.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The EPS is ₹5.83 for Q1 which increased by 91.78% Y-o-Y. ITD Cementation India has delivered 4.61% return in the last 1 week, 59.98% return in last 6 months and 87.17% YTD return.
Currently the ITD Cementation India has a market cap of ₹9184.62 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹589.95 & ₹188 respectively. As of 09 Aug, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 09 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.
ITD Cementation India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2381.49
|2257.72
|+5.48%
|1832.57
|+29.95%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|173.38
|164.7
|+5.27%
|143.87
|+20.51%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|49.43
|54.35
|-9.05%
|44.68
|+10.63%
|Total Operating Expense
|2209.5
|2091.52
|+5.64%
|1715.71
|+28.78%
|Operating Income
|171.99
|166.2
|+3.49%
|116.86
|+47.17%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|135.09
|130.38
|+3.62%
|78.8
|+71.44%
|Net Income
|100.19
|89.51
|+11.93%
|52.21
|+91.91%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.83
|5.21
|+11.9%
|3.04
|+91.78%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹100.19Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹2381.49Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar