ITD Cementation India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 91.91% YOY

ITD Cementation India Q1 Results Live : ITD Cementation India declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 29.95% & the profit increased by 91.91% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.48% and the profit increased by 11.93%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.27% q-o-q & increased by 20.51% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 3.49% q-o-q & increased by 47.17% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.83 for Q1 which increased by 91.78% Y-o-Y. ITD Cementation India has delivered 4.61% return in the last 1 week, 59.98% return in last 6 months and 87.17% YTD return.

Currently the ITD Cementation India has a market cap of ₹9184.62 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹589.95 & ₹188 respectively. As of 09 Aug, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 09 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.

ITD Cementation India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2381.49 2257.72 +5.48% 1832.57 +29.95% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 173.38 164.7 +5.27% 143.87 +20.51% Depreciation/ Amortization 49.43 54.35 -9.05% 44.68 +10.63% Total Operating Expense 2209.5 2091.52 +5.64% 1715.71 +28.78% Operating Income 171.99 166.2 +3.49% 116.86 +47.17% Net Income Before Taxes 135.09 130.38 +3.62% 78.8 +71.44% Net Income 100.19 89.51 +11.93% 52.21 +91.91% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.83 5.21 +11.9% 3.04 +91.78%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹100.19Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹2381.49Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar