ITI Q2 Results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024: loss falls by 44.19% YOY, loss at ₹70.33 crore and revenue at ₹1016.2 crore

ITI Q2 Results 2024:On November 14, 2024, ITI announced its Q2 results, showcasing remarkable growth despite ongoing challenges. The company's topline surged by an impressive 312.3% year-over-year, signaling a significant recovery in its operations. The reported loss for the quarter stood at ₹70.33 crore, which marks a decrease of 44.19% from the same period last year.
Comparing the results to the previous quarter, ITI demonstrated strong performance with revenue growth of 95.43%. Additionally, the loss shrank by 22.98%, reflecting improved operational efficiency and financial management.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a commendable decline of 8.42% quarter-over-quarter and a significant decrease of 36.06% year-over-year. This reduction in expenses contributed positively to the bottom line.
Moreover, ITI reported a 56.16% increase in operating income compared to the previous quarter, and a substantial 64.88% increase year-over-year, showcasing a robust operational turnaround.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 was recorded at ₹-0.72, which represents a 45% improvement from the previous year, indicating a narrowing of losses and enhancing shareholder confidence.
In terms of stock performance, ITI shares have yielded a return of 9.39% over the past week. However, over the last six months, the stock has declined by 4.34%, and year-to-date, it is down 4.28%. Currently, ITI boasts a market capitalization of ₹28,011.78 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹384.3 and a low of ₹210.
Overall, ITI's Q2 results reflect a positive trajectory in revenue and a significant reduction in losses, positioning the company for potential growth in the upcoming quarters.
ITI Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1016.2
|519.98
|+95.43%
|246.47
|+312.3%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|42.01
|45.87
|-8.42%
|65.7
|-36.06%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.73
|13.88
|-1.08%
|13.32
|+3.08%
|Total Operating Expense
|1039.42
|572.95
|+81.42%
|312.58
|+232.53%
|Operating Income
|-23.22
|-52.97
|+56.16%
|-66.11
|+64.88%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-70.33
|-91.31
|+22.98%
|-126.01
|+44.19%
|Net Income
|-70.33
|-91.31
|+22.98%
|-126.01
|+44.19%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.72
|-0.67
|-6.81%
|-1.31
|+45%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
