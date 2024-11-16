Hello User
ITI Q2 Results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024: loss falls by 44.19% YOY, loss at 70.33 crore and revenue at 1016.2 crore

ITI Q2 Results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024: loss falls by 44.19% YOY, loss at ₹70.33 crore and revenue at ₹1016.2 crore

ITI Q2 Results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024: Revenue increased by 312.3% YoY & loss decreased by 44.19% YoY, loss at 70.33 crore and revenue at 1016.2 crore

ITI Q2 Results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024

ITI Q2 Results 2024:On November 14, 2024, ITI announced its Q2 results, showcasing remarkable growth despite ongoing challenges. The company's topline surged by an impressive 312.3% year-over-year, signaling a significant recovery in its operations. The reported loss for the quarter stood at 70.33 crore, which marks a decrease of 44.19% from the same period last year.

Comparing the results to the previous quarter, ITI demonstrated strong performance with revenue growth of 95.43%. Additionally, the loss shrank by 22.98%, reflecting improved operational efficiency and financial management.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a commendable decline of 8.42% quarter-over-quarter and a significant decrease of 36.06% year-over-year. This reduction in expenses contributed positively to the bottom line.

Moreover, ITI reported a 56.16% increase in operating income compared to the previous quarter, and a substantial 64.88% increase year-over-year, showcasing a robust operational turnaround.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 was recorded at -0.72, which represents a 45% improvement from the previous year, indicating a narrowing of losses and enhancing shareholder confidence.

In terms of stock performance, ITI shares have yielded a return of 9.39% over the past week. However, over the last six months, the stock has declined by 4.34%, and year-to-date, it is down 4.28%. Currently, ITI boasts a market capitalization of 28,011.78 crore, with a 52-week high of 384.3 and a low of 210.

Overall, ITI's Q2 results reflect a positive trajectory in revenue and a significant reduction in losses, positioning the company for potential growth in the upcoming quarters.

ITI Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1016.2519.98+95.43%246.47+312.3%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total42.0145.87-8.42%65.7-36.06%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.7313.88-1.08%13.32+3.08%
Total Operating Expense1039.42572.95+81.42%312.58+232.53%
Operating Income-23.22-52.97+56.16%-66.11+64.88%
Net Income Before Taxes-70.33-91.31+22.98%-126.01+44.19%
Net Income-70.33-91.31+22.98%-126.01+44.19%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.72-0.67-6.81%-1.31+45%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-70.33Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹1016.2Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

