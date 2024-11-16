ITI Q2 Results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024: loss falls by 44.19% YOY, loss at ₹70.33 crore and revenue at ₹1016.2 crore

ITI Q2 Results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024: Revenue increased by 312.3% YoY & loss decreased by 44.19% YoY, loss at ₹ 70.33 crore and revenue at ₹ 1016.2 crore

ITI Q2 Results 2024:On November 14, 2024, ITI announced its Q2 results, showcasing remarkable growth despite ongoing challenges. The company's topline surged by an impressive 312.3% year-over-year, signaling a significant recovery in its operations. The reported loss for the quarter stood at ₹70.33 crore, which marks a decrease of 44.19% from the same period last year.

Comparing the results to the previous quarter, ITI demonstrated strong performance with revenue growth of 95.43%. Additionally, the loss shrank by 22.98%, reflecting improved operational efficiency and financial management.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a commendable decline of 8.42% quarter-over-quarter and a significant decrease of 36.06% year-over-year. This reduction in expenses contributed positively to the bottom line.

Moreover, ITI reported a 56.16% increase in operating income compared to the previous quarter, and a substantial 64.88% increase year-over-year, showcasing a robust operational turnaround.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 was recorded at ₹-0.72, which represents a 45% improvement from the previous year, indicating a narrowing of losses and enhancing shareholder confidence.

In terms of stock performance, ITI shares have yielded a return of 9.39% over the past week. However, over the last six months, the stock has declined by 4.34%, and year-to-date, it is down 4.28%. Currently, ITI boasts a market capitalization of ₹28,011.78 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹384.3 and a low of ₹210.

Overall, ITI's Q2 results reflect a positive trajectory in revenue and a significant reduction in losses, positioning the company for potential growth in the upcoming quarters.

ITI Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1016.2 519.98 +95.43% 246.47 +312.3% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 42.01 45.87 -8.42% 65.7 -36.06% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.73 13.88 -1.08% 13.32 +3.08% Total Operating Expense 1039.42 572.95 +81.42% 312.58 +232.53% Operating Income -23.22 -52.97 +56.16% -66.11 +64.88% Net Income Before Taxes -70.33 -91.31 +22.98% -126.01 +44.19% Net Income -70.33 -91.31 +22.98% -126.01 +44.19% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.72 -0.67 -6.81% -1.31 +45%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-70.33Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹1016.2Cr

