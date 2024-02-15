ITI Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 15.57% YoY

ITI, a leading company in the technology sector, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on 13th February, 2024. The company witnessed a growth of 0.97% in its revenue compared to the same quarter last year. However, the company also experienced an increase in its loss by 15.57% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, ITI's revenue showed a significant growth of 5.02%, while the loss decreased by 19.65%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses decreased by 16.58% compared to the previous quarter and 1.28% compared to the same quarter last year.
On the other hand, the operating income of ITI increased by 13.66% compared to the previous quarter, but witnessed a decline of 21.65% compared to the same quarter last year.
The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 is ₹-1.05, which decreased by 12.68% YoY.
In terms of returns, ITI has delivered -17.25% return in the last 1 week, 158.3% return in the last 6 months, and -3.91% return year-to-date.
Currently, ITI has a market capitalization of ₹28120.36 Cr and its 52-week high and low are ₹384.3 and ₹86.55 respectively.
ITI Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|258.84
|246.47
|+5.02%
|256.35
|+0.97%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|54.81
|65.7
|-16.58%
|55.52
|-1.28%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.59
|13.32
|+2.03%
|12.24
|+11.03%
|Total Operating Expense
|315.92
|312.58
|+1.07%
|303.27
|+4.17%
|Operating Income
|-57.08
|-66.11
|+13.66%
|-46.92
|-21.65%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-101.25
|-126.01
|+19.65%
|-87.61
|-15.57%
|Net Income
|-101.25
|-126.01
|+19.65%
|-87.61
|-15.57%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.05
|-1.31
|+19.85%
|-0.93
|-12.68%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-101.25Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹258.84Cr
