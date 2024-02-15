Hello User
ITI Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 15.57% YoY

ITI Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 15.57% YoY

Livemint

ITI Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 0.97% YoY & loss increased by 15.57% YoY

ITI Q3 FY24 Results Live

ITI, a leading company in the technology sector, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on 13th February, 2024. The company witnessed a growth of 0.97% in its revenue compared to the same quarter last year. However, the company also experienced an increase in its loss by 15.57% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, ITI's revenue showed a significant growth of 5.02%, while the loss decreased by 19.65%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses decreased by 16.58% compared to the previous quarter and 1.28% compared to the same quarter last year.

On the other hand, the operating income of ITI increased by 13.66% compared to the previous quarter, but witnessed a decline of 21.65% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 is -1.05, which decreased by 12.68% YoY.

In terms of returns, ITI has delivered -17.25% return in the last 1 week, 158.3% return in the last 6 months, and -3.91% return year-to-date.

Currently, ITI has a market capitalization of 28120.36 Cr and its 52-week high and low are 384.3 and 86.55 respectively.

ITI Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue258.84246.47+5.02%256.35+0.97%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total54.8165.7-16.58%55.52-1.28%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.5913.32+2.03%12.24+11.03%
Total Operating Expense315.92312.58+1.07%303.27+4.17%
Operating Income-57.08-66.11+13.66%-46.92-21.65%
Net Income Before Taxes-101.25-126.01+19.65%-87.61-15.57%
Net Income-101.25-126.01+19.65%-87.61-15.57%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.05-1.31+19.85%-0.93-12.68%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-101.25Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹258.84Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

