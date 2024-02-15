ITI Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 15.57% YoY

ITI, a leading company in the technology sector, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on 13th February, 2024. The company witnessed a growth of 0.97% in its revenue compared to the same quarter last year. However, the company also experienced an increase in its loss by 15.57% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, ITI's revenue showed a significant growth of 5.02%, while the loss decreased by 19.65%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses decreased by 16.58% compared to the previous quarter and 1.28% compared to the same quarter last year.

On the other hand, the operating income of ITI increased by 13.66% compared to the previous quarter, but witnessed a decline of 21.65% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 is ₹-1.05, which decreased by 12.68% YoY.

In terms of returns, ITI has delivered -17.25% return in the last 1 week, 158.3% return in the last 6 months, and -3.91% return year-to-date.

Currently, ITI has a market capitalization of ₹28120.36 Cr and its 52-week high and low are ₹384.3 and ₹86.55 respectively.

ITI Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 258.84 246.47 +5.02% 256.35 +0.97% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 54.81 65.7 -16.58% 55.52 -1.28% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.59 13.32 +2.03% 12.24 +11.03% Total Operating Expense 315.92 312.58 +1.07% 303.27 +4.17% Operating Income -57.08 -66.11 +13.66% -46.92 -21.65% Net Income Before Taxes -101.25 -126.01 +19.65% -87.61 -15.57% Net Income -101.25 -126.01 +19.65% -87.61 -15.57% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.05 -1.31 +19.85% -0.93 -12.68%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-101.25Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹258.84Cr

