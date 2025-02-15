ITI Q3 Results 2025:ITI has declared their Q3 results for 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025, showcasing a significant improvement in their financial performance. The company's topline revenue surged by an impressive 299.68% year-over-year, reaching ₹1034.54 crore. Meanwhile, the loss was reduced by 51.72% year-over-year, amounting to ₹48.88 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, ITI reported a modest revenue growth of 1.8%, with the loss decreasing by 30.5%. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight increase of 0.93% quarter-over-quarter but experienced a notable decline of 22.64% year-over-year.

ITI Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter rose by 0.17% compared to the previous quarter and displayed a remarkable increase of 59.39% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹-0.51 for Q3, marking a 51.43% improvement year-over-year.

ITI has experienced an -8.79% return over the past week, with a 1.5% return over the last six months, while the year-to-date return stands at -26.55%.

Currently, ITI boasts a market capitalization of ₹26024.29 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹592.7 and a low of ₹210.

ITI Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1034.54 1016.2 +1.8% 258.84 +299.68% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 42.4 42.01 +0.93% 54.81 -22.64% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.67 13.73 -7.72% 13.59 -6.77% Total Operating Expense 1057.72 1039.42 +1.76% 315.92 +234.81% Operating Income -23.18 -23.22 +0.17% -57.08 +59.39% Net Income Before Taxes -48.88 -70.33 +30.5% -101.25 +51.72% Net Income -48.88 -70.33 +30.5% -101.25 +51.72% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.51 -0.72 +29.17% -1.05 +51.43%