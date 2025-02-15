ITI Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: loss falls by 51.72% YOY, loss at ₹48.88 crore and revenue at ₹1034.54 crore

ITI Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 299.68% YoY & loss decreased by 51.72% YoY, loss at 48.88 crore and revenue at 1034.54 crore

Livemint
Published15 Feb 2025, 02:23 AM IST
Advertisement
ITI Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025

ITI Q3 Results 2025:ITI has declared their Q3 results for 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025, showcasing a significant improvement in their financial performance. The company's topline revenue surged by an impressive 299.68% year-over-year, reaching 1034.54 crore. Meanwhile, the loss was reduced by 51.72% year-over-year, amounting to 48.88 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, ITI reported a modest revenue growth of 1.8%, with the loss decreasing by 30.5%. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight increase of 0.93% quarter-over-quarter but experienced a notable decline of 22.64% year-over-year.

Advertisement

ITI Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter rose by 0.17% compared to the previous quarter and displayed a remarkable increase of 59.39% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at -0.51 for Q3, marking a 51.43% improvement year-over-year.

ITI has experienced an -8.79% return over the past week, with a 1.5% return over the last six months, while the year-to-date return stands at -26.55%.

Currently, ITI boasts a market capitalization of 26024.29 crore, with a 52-week high of 592.7 and a low of 210.

Advertisement

ITI Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1034.541016.2+1.8%258.84+299.68%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total42.442.01+0.93%54.81-22.64%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.6713.73-7.72%13.59-6.77%
Total Operating Expense1057.721039.42+1.76%315.92+234.81%
Operating Income-23.18-23.22+0.17%-57.08+59.39%
Net Income Before Taxes-48.88-70.33+30.5%-101.25+51.72%
Net Income-48.88-70.33+30.5%-101.25+51.72%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.51-0.72+29.17%-1.05+51.43%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsITI Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: loss falls by 51.72% YOY, loss at ₹48.88 crore and revenue at ₹1034.54 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-48.88Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹1034.54Cr

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 02:23 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget