ITI Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: loss falls by 51.72% YOY, loss at ₹48.88 crore and revenue at ₹1034.54 crore

ITI Q3 Results 2025:ITI has declared their Q3 results for 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025, showcasing a significant improvement in their financial performance. The company's topline revenue surged by an impressive 299.68% year-over-year, reaching ₹1034.54 crore. Meanwhile, the loss was reduced by 51.72% year-over-year, amounting to ₹48.88 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, ITI reported a modest revenue growth of 1.8%, with the loss decreasing by 30.5%. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight increase of 0.93% quarter-over-quarter but experienced a notable decline of 22.64% year-over-year.
The operating income for the quarter rose by 0.17% compared to the previous quarter and displayed a remarkable increase of 59.39% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹-0.51 for Q3, marking a 51.43% improvement year-over-year.
ITI has experienced an -8.79% return over the past week, with a 1.5% return over the last six months, while the year-to-date return stands at -26.55%.
Currently, ITI boasts a market capitalization of ₹26024.29 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹592.7 and a low of ₹210.
ITI Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1034.54
|1016.2
|+1.8%
|258.84
|+299.68%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|42.4
|42.01
|+0.93%
|54.81
|-22.64%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.67
|13.73
|-7.72%
|13.59
|-6.77%
|Total Operating Expense
|1057.72
|1039.42
|+1.76%
|315.92
|+234.81%
|Operating Income
|-23.18
|-23.22
|+0.17%
|-57.08
|+59.39%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-48.88
|-70.33
|+30.5%
|-101.25
|+51.72%
|Net Income
|-48.88
|-70.33
|+30.5%
|-101.25
|+51.72%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.51
|-0.72
|+29.17%
|-1.05
|+51.43%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹-48.88Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹1034.54Cr