ITI Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 231.68% YOY

ITI Q4 Results Live : ITI declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 22.44% & the loss increased by 231.68% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 132.3% and the loss increased by 135.87%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.78% q-o-q & decreased by 92.59% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 229.34% q-o-q & decreased by 857.13% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-2.49 for Q4 which decreased by 230.56% Y-o-Y.
ITI has delivered -1.62% return in the last 1 week, 9.14% return in the last 6 months and -1.23% YTD return.
Currently, ITI has a market cap of ₹28903.48 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹384.3 & ₹104.5 respectively.
ITI Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|601.28
|258.84
|+132.3%
|775.26
|-22.44%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|62.91
|54.81
|+14.78%
|848.74
|-92.59%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|14.18
|13.59
|+4.34%
|13.43
|+5.6%
|Total Operating Expense
|789.27
|315.92
|+149.83%
|794.9
|-0.71%
|Operating Income
|-187.99
|-57.08
|-229.34%
|-19.64
|-857.13%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-238.82
|-101.25
|-135.87%
|-72
|-231.68%
|Net Income
|-238.82
|-101.25
|-135.87%
|-72
|-231.68%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-2.49
|-1.05
|-137.14%
|-0.75
|-230.56%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-238.82Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹601.28Cr
