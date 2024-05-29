ITI Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 231.68% YOY

ITI Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 22.44% YoY & loss increased by 231.68% YoY

ITI Q4 Results Live : ITI declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 22.44% & the loss increased by 231.68% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 132.3% and the loss increased by 135.87%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.78% q-o-q & decreased by 92.59% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 229.34% q-o-q & decreased by 857.13% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-2.49 for Q4 which decreased by 230.56% Y-o-Y.

ITI has delivered -1.62% return in the last 1 week, 9.14% return in the last 6 months and -1.23% YTD return.

Currently, ITI has a market cap of ₹28903.48 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹384.3 & ₹104.5 respectively.

ITI Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 601.28 258.84 +132.3% 775.26 -22.44% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 62.91 54.81 +14.78% 848.74 -92.59% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.18 13.59 +4.34% 13.43 +5.6% Total Operating Expense 789.27 315.92 +149.83% 794.9 -0.71% Operating Income -187.99 -57.08 -229.34% -19.64 -857.13% Net Income Before Taxes -238.82 -101.25 -135.87% -72 -231.68% Net Income -238.82 -101.25 -135.87% -72 -231.68% Diluted Normalized EPS -2.49 -1.05 -137.14% -0.75 -230.56%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-238.82Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹601.28Cr

