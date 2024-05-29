Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ITI Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 231.68% YOY

ITI Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 231.68% YOY

Livemint

ITI Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 22.44% YoY & loss increased by 231.68% YoY

ITI Q4 Results Live

ITI Q4 Results Live : ITI declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 22.44% & the loss increased by 231.68% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 132.3% and the loss increased by 135.87%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.78% q-o-q & decreased by 92.59% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 229.34% q-o-q & decreased by 857.13% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -2.49 for Q4 which decreased by 230.56% Y-o-Y.

ITI has delivered -1.62% return in the last 1 week, 9.14% return in the last 6 months and -1.23% YTD return.

Currently, ITI has a market cap of 28903.48 Cr and 52wk high/low of 384.3 & 104.5 respectively.

ITI Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue601.28258.84+132.3%775.26-22.44%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total62.9154.81+14.78%848.74-92.59%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.1813.59+4.34%13.43+5.6%
Total Operating Expense789.27315.92+149.83%794.9-0.71%
Operating Income-187.99-57.08-229.34%-19.64-857.13%
Net Income Before Taxes-238.82-101.25-135.87%-72-231.68%
Net Income-238.82-101.25-135.87%-72-231.68%
Diluted Normalized EPS-2.49-1.05-137.14%-0.75-230.56%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-238.82Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹601.28Cr

