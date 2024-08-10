IVP Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 188.24% YOY

IVP Q1 Results Live : IVP declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The company's topline decreased by 0.95% year-over-year, while the profit saw a significant rise of 188.24% YoY. Comparatively, the revenue declined by 2.79% from the previous quarter, and the profit decreased by 27.64% quarter-over-quarter.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 4.24% q-o-q and increased by 5.05% Y-o-Y, indicating a rise in operational costs.

Despite these challenges, the operating income was down by 26.92% q-o-q but increased by 53.82% Y-o-Y, showcasing improved operational efficiency over the year.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.32, marking a substantial increase of 188.7% YoY, reflecting the company's strong profitability.

In terms of stock performance, IVP has delivered a -2.58% return in the last week, -19.94% return in the last six months, and a -13.66% YTD return, highlighting a challenging period for investors.

Currently, IVP has a market cap of ₹200.11 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹290 and a low of ₹134.35.

IVP Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 138.26 142.23 -2.79% 139.58 -0.95% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.41 5.19 +4.24% 5.15 +5.05% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.39 1.4 -0.71% 1.36 +2.21% Total Operating Expense 132.83 134.8 -1.46% 136.05 -2.37% Operating Income 5.43 7.43 -26.92% 3.53 +53.82% Net Income Before Taxes 4.42 6.41 -31.05% 1.68 +163.1% Net Income 3.43 4.74 -27.64% 1.19 +188.24% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.32 4.59 -27.67% 1.15 +188.7%