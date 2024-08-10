IVP Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 188.24% YOY

IVP Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0.95% YoY & profit increased by 188.24% YoY

Livemint
Published10 Aug 2024, 11:32 AM IST
IVP Q1 Results Live : IVP declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The company's topline decreased by 0.95% year-over-year, while the profit saw a significant rise of 188.24% YoY. Comparatively, the revenue declined by 2.79% from the previous quarter, and the profit decreased by 27.64% quarter-over-quarter.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 4.24% q-o-q and increased by 5.05% Y-o-Y, indicating a rise in operational costs.

Despite these challenges, the operating income was down by 26.92% q-o-q but increased by 53.82% Y-o-Y, showcasing improved operational efficiency over the year.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 3.32, marking a substantial increase of 188.7% YoY, reflecting the company's strong profitability.

In terms of stock performance, IVP has delivered a -2.58% return in the last week, -19.94% return in the last six months, and a -13.66% YTD return, highlighting a challenging period for investors.

Currently, IVP has a market cap of 200.11 Cr, with a 52-week high of 290 and a low of 134.35.

IVP Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue138.26142.23-2.79%139.58-0.95%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.415.19+4.24%5.15+5.05%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.391.4-0.71%1.36+2.21%
Total Operating Expense132.83134.8-1.46%136.05-2.37%
Operating Income5.437.43-26.92%3.53+53.82%
Net Income Before Taxes4.426.41-31.05%1.68+163.1%
Net Income3.434.74-27.64%1.19+188.24%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.324.59-27.67%1.15+188.7%
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 11:32 AM IST
