IVP Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 188.24% YOY

IVP Q1 Results Live : IVP declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The company's topline decreased by 0.95% year-over-year, while the profit saw a significant rise of 188.24% YoY. Comparatively, the revenue declined by 2.79% from the previous quarter, and the profit decreased by 27.64% quarter-over-quarter.
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 4.24% q-o-q and increased by 5.05% Y-o-Y, indicating a rise in operational costs.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
Despite these challenges, the operating income was down by 26.92% q-o-q but increased by 53.82% Y-o-Y, showcasing improved operational efficiency over the year.
Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.32, marking a substantial increase of 188.7% YoY, reflecting the company's strong profitability.
In terms of stock performance, IVP has delivered a -2.58% return in the last week, -19.94% return in the last six months, and a -13.66% YTD return, highlighting a challenging period for investors.
Currently, IVP has a market cap of ₹200.11 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹290 and a low of ₹134.35.
IVP Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|138.26
|142.23
|-2.79%
|139.58
|-0.95%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.41
|5.19
|+4.24%
|5.15
|+5.05%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.39
|1.4
|-0.71%
|1.36
|+2.21%
|Total Operating Expense
|132.83
|134.8
|-1.46%
|136.05
|-2.37%
|Operating Income
|5.43
|7.43
|-26.92%
|3.53
|+53.82%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.42
|6.41
|-31.05%
|1.68
|+163.1%
|Net Income
|3.43
|4.74
|-27.64%
|1.19
|+188.24%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.32
|4.59
|-27.67%
|1.15
|+188.7%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.43Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹138.26Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar