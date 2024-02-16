Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Izmo Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 5.37% YoY

Izmo Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 5.37% YoY

Livemint

Izmo Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 26.35% YoY & profit increased by 5.37% YoY

Izmo Q3 FY24 Results Live

Izmo declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 26.35% & the profit increased by 5.37% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.2% and the profit increased by 34.45%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.04% q-o-q & increased by 24.62% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 28.54% q-o-q & increased by 3.05% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.12 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 4.92% Y-o-Y.

Izmo has delivered 4.46% return in the last 1 week, 89.85% return in the last 6 months, and 20.77% YTD return.

Currently, Izmo has a market cap of 418.83 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 315 & 76.15 respectively.

Izmo Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue50.2144.76+12.2%39.74+26.35%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total22.2720.06+11.04%17.87+24.62%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.134.08+1.29%3.27+26.45%
Total Operating Expense43.8339.79+10.15%33.54+30.65%
Operating Income6.394.97+28.54%6.2+3.05%
Net Income Before Taxes6.885.46+25.99%6.53+5.37%
Net Income6.885.12+34.45%6.53+5.37%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.123.81+34.38%4.88+4.92%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.88Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹50.21Cr

