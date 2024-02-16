Izmo Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 5.37% YoY

Izmo declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 26.35% & the profit increased by 5.37% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.2% and the profit increased by 34.45%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.04% q-o-q & increased by 24.62% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 28.54% q-o-q & increased by 3.05% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.12 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 4.92% Y-o-Y.
Izmo has delivered 4.46% return in the last 1 week, 89.85% return in the last 6 months, and 20.77% YTD return.
Currently, Izmo has a market cap of ₹418.83 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹315 & ₹76.15 respectively.
Izmo Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|50.21
|44.76
|+12.2%
|39.74
|+26.35%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|22.27
|20.06
|+11.04%
|17.87
|+24.62%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.13
|4.08
|+1.29%
|3.27
|+26.45%
|Total Operating Expense
|43.83
|39.79
|+10.15%
|33.54
|+30.65%
|Operating Income
|6.39
|4.97
|+28.54%
|6.2
|+3.05%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.88
|5.46
|+25.99%
|6.53
|+5.37%
|Net Income
|6.88
|5.12
|+34.45%
|6.53
|+5.37%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.12
|3.81
|+34.38%
|4.88
|+4.92%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹6.88Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹50.21Cr
