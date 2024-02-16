Izmo Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 5.37% YoY

Izmo declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 26.35% & the profit increased by 5.37% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.2% and the profit increased by 34.45%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.04% q-o-q & increased by 24.62% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 28.54% q-o-q & increased by 3.05% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹5.12 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 4.92% Y-o-Y.

Izmo has delivered 4.46% return in the last 1 week, 89.85% return in the last 6 months, and 20.77% YTD return.

Currently, Izmo has a market cap of ₹418.83 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹315 & ₹76.15 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Izmo Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 50.21 44.76 +12.2% 39.74 +26.35% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 22.27 20.06 +11.04% 17.87 +24.62% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.13 4.08 +1.29% 3.27 +26.45% Total Operating Expense 43.83 39.79 +10.15% 33.54 +30.65% Operating Income 6.39 4.97 +28.54% 6.2 +3.05% Net Income Before Taxes 6.88 5.46 +25.99% 6.53 +5.37% Net Income 6.88 5.12 +34.45% 6.53 +5.37% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.12 3.81 +34.38% 4.88 +4.92%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹6.88Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹50.21Cr

