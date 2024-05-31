Izmo Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 8.98% YOY

Izmo Q4 Results Live : Izmo announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, showcasing a 15.18% increase in revenue and an 8.98% rise in profit year-over-year. Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a modest 0.15% growth while the profit surged by 31.3%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses for Izmo rose by 0.71% quarter-over-quarter and showed a significant 21.08% increase year-over-year.
The operating income of Izmo witnessed a substantial 38.46% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 2.51% rise year-over-year.
In Q4, Izmo reported an EPS of ₹6.4, marking a 3.89% increase year-over-year.
Investors have seen a 1.2% return in the last week, a 16.96% return in the past 6 months, and a year-to-date return of 23.02% from Izmo.
Currently, Izmo holds a market cap of ₹435.62 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹373 and ₹150.25 respectively.
Izmo Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|50.29
|50.21
|+0.15%
|43.66
|+15.18%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|22.43
|22.27
|+0.71%
|18.53
|+21.08%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.2
|4.13
|-22.48%
|3.53
|-9.18%
|Total Operating Expense
|41.45
|43.83
|-5.43%
|35.03
|+18.3%
|Operating Income
|8.84
|6.39
|+38.46%
|8.63
|+2.51%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9.47
|6.88
|+37.65%
|8.81
|+7.53%
|Net Income
|9.04
|6.88
|+31.3%
|8.29
|+8.98%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.4
|5.12
|+25%
|6.16
|+3.89%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹9.04Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹50.29Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!