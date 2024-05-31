Izmo Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 8.98% YOY

Izmo Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 15.18% YoY & profit increased by 8.98% YoY

Izmo Q4 Results Live : Izmo announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, showcasing a 15.18% increase in revenue and an 8.98% rise in profit year-over-year. Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a modest 0.15% growth while the profit surged by 31.3%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for Izmo rose by 0.71% quarter-over-quarter and showed a significant 21.08% increase year-over-year.

The operating income of Izmo witnessed a substantial 38.46% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 2.51% rise year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Q4, Izmo reported an EPS of ₹6.4, marking a 3.89% increase year-over-year.

Investors have seen a 1.2% return in the last week, a 16.96% return in the past 6 months, and a year-to-date return of 23.02% from Izmo.

Currently, Izmo holds a market cap of ₹435.62 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹373 and ₹150.25 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Izmo Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 50.29 50.21 +0.15% 43.66 +15.18% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 22.43 22.27 +0.71% 18.53 +21.08% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.2 4.13 -22.48% 3.53 -9.18% Total Operating Expense 41.45 43.83 -5.43% 35.03 +18.3% Operating Income 8.84 6.39 +38.46% 8.63 +2.51% Net Income Before Taxes 9.47 6.88 +37.65% 8.81 +7.53% Net Income 9.04 6.88 +31.3% 8.29 +8.98% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.4 5.12 +25% 6.16 +3.89%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹9.04Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹50.29Cr

