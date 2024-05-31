Hello User
Izmo Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 8.98% YOY

Izmo Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 8.98% YOY

Livemint

Izmo Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 15.18% YoY & profit increased by 8.98% YoY

Izmo Q4 Results Live

Izmo Q4 Results Live : Izmo announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, showcasing a 15.18% increase in revenue and an 8.98% rise in profit year-over-year. Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a modest 0.15% growth while the profit surged by 31.3%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for Izmo rose by 0.71% quarter-over-quarter and showed a significant 21.08% increase year-over-year.

The operating income of Izmo witnessed a substantial 38.46% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 2.51% rise year-over-year.

In Q4, Izmo reported an EPS of 6.4, marking a 3.89% increase year-over-year.

Investors have seen a 1.2% return in the last week, a 16.96% return in the past 6 months, and a year-to-date return of 23.02% from Izmo.

Currently, Izmo holds a market cap of 435.62 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 373 and 150.25 respectively.

Izmo Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue50.2950.21+0.15%43.66+15.18%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total22.4322.27+0.71%18.53+21.08%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.24.13-22.48%3.53-9.18%
Total Operating Expense41.4543.83-5.43%35.03+18.3%
Operating Income8.846.39+38.46%8.63+2.51%
Net Income Before Taxes9.476.88+37.65%8.81+7.53%
Net Income9.046.88+31.3%8.29+8.98%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.45.12+25%6.16+3.89%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹9.04Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹50.29Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

