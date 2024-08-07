J Kumar Infraprojects Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 18.65% YOY

J Kumar Infraprojects Q1 Results Live : J Kumar Infraprojects declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 13.27% & the profit increased by 18.65% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 10.07% and the profit decreased by 13.3%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.53% q-o-q & increased by 8.27% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 11.48% q-o-q & increased by 19% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹11.48 for Q1 which increased by 19.21% Y-o-Y.

J Kumar Infraprojects has delivered -6.84% return in the last 1 week, 17.78% return in last 6 months and 35.82% YTD return.

Currently, J Kumar Infraprojects has a market cap of ₹5932.93 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹936.8 & ₹375.15 respectively.

As of 07 Aug, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating & 3 analysts have given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 07 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.

J Kumar Infraprojects Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1281.5 1424.97 -10.07% 1131.32 +13.27% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 92.55 89.39 +3.53% 85.48 +8.27% Depreciation/ Amortization 40.86 41.18 -0.77% 41.45 -1.42% Total Operating Expense 1138.14 1263.03 -9.89% 1010.86 +12.59% Operating Income 143.36 161.94 -11.48% 120.47 +19% Net Income Before Taxes 119.61 133.96 -10.72% 100.12 +19.46% Net Income 86.42 99.68 -13.3% 72.83 +18.65% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.48 13.46 -14.71% 9.63 +19.21%