J Kumar Infraprojects Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 18.65% YOY

Livemint
Published7 Aug 2024, 11:27 AM IST
J Kumar Infraprojects Q1 Results Live : J Kumar Infraprojects declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 13.27% & the profit increased by 18.65% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 10.07% and the profit decreased by 13.3%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.53% q-o-q & increased by 8.27% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 11.48% q-o-q & increased by 19% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 11.48 for Q1 which increased by 19.21% Y-o-Y.

J Kumar Infraprojects has delivered -6.84% return in the last 1 week, 17.78% return in last 6 months and 35.82% YTD return.

Currently, J Kumar Infraprojects has a market cap of 5932.93 Cr and 52wk high/low of 936.8 & 375.15 respectively.

As of 07 Aug, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating & 3 analysts have given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 07 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.

J Kumar Infraprojects Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1281.51424.97-10.07%1131.32+13.27%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total92.5589.39+3.53%85.48+8.27%
Depreciation/ Amortization40.8641.18-0.77%41.45-1.42%
Total Operating Expense1138.141263.03-9.89%1010.86+12.59%
Operating Income143.36161.94-11.48%120.47+19%
Net Income Before Taxes119.61133.96-10.72%100.12+19.46%
Net Income86.4299.68-13.3%72.83+18.65%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.4813.46-14.71%9.63+19.21%
FAQs
₹86.42Cr
₹1281.5Cr
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 11:27 AM IST
