J Kumar Infraprojects Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 18.65% YOY

J Kumar Infraprojects Q1 Results Live : J Kumar Infraprojects declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 13.27% & the profit increased by 18.65% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 10.07% and the profit decreased by 13.3%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.53% q-o-q & increased by 8.27% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 11.48% q-o-q & increased by 19% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹11.48 for Q1 which increased by 19.21% Y-o-Y.
J Kumar Infraprojects has delivered -6.84% return in the last 1 week, 17.78% return in last 6 months and 35.82% YTD return.
Currently, J Kumar Infraprojects has a market cap of ₹5932.93 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹936.8 & ₹375.15 respectively.
As of 07 Aug, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating & 3 analysts have given Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 07 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.
J Kumar Infraprojects Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1281.5
|1424.97
|-10.07%
|1131.32
|+13.27%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|92.55
|89.39
|+3.53%
|85.48
|+8.27%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|40.86
|41.18
|-0.77%
|41.45
|-1.42%
|Total Operating Expense
|1138.14
|1263.03
|-9.89%
|1010.86
|+12.59%
|Operating Income
|143.36
|161.94
|-11.48%
|120.47
|+19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|119.61
|133.96
|-10.72%
|100.12
|+19.46%
|Net Income
|86.42
|99.68
|-13.3%
|72.83
|+18.65%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.48
|13.46
|-14.71%
|9.63
|+19.21%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹86.42Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹1281.5Cr
