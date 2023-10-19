Jai Balaji Industries Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 851.69% YOY

Jai Balaji Industries declared their Q2 FY24 results on 16 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 12.94% & the profit increased by 851.69% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.32% and the profit increased by 18.26%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.93% q-o-q & increased by 27.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 4.84% q-o-q & increased by 403.11% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹12.79 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 635.06% Y-o-Y.

Jai Balaji Industries has delivered 24.15% return in the last 1 week, 1133.67% return in last 6 months and 1032.18% YTD return.

Currently the Jai Balaji Industries has a market cap of ₹9936.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹620 & ₹35.8 respectively.

Jai Balaji Industries Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1546.63 1482.56 +4.32% 1369.38 +12.94% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 40.29 36.99 +8.93% 31.71 +27.07% Depreciation/ Amortization 20.79 21.39 -2.78% 24.52 -15.22% Total Operating Expense 1353.94 1298.77 +4.25% 1331.08 +1.72% Operating Income 192.69 183.79 +4.84% 38.3 +403.11% Net Income Before Taxes 201.55 170.43 +18.26% 21.18 +851.69% Net Income 201.55 170.43 +18.26% 21.18 +851.69% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.79 9.61 +33.09% 1.74 +635.06%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹201.55Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1546.63Cr

