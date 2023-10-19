Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Jai Balaji Industries Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 851.69% YOY

Jai Balaji Industries Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 851.69% YOY

Livemint

Jai Balaji Industries Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 12.94% YoY & profit increased by 851.69% YoY

Jai Balaji Industries Q2 FY24 Results

Jai Balaji Industries declared their Q2 FY24 results on 16 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 12.94% & the profit increased by 851.69% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.32% and the profit increased by 18.26%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.93% q-o-q & increased by 27.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 4.84% q-o-q & increased by 403.11% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 12.79 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 635.06% Y-o-Y.

Jai Balaji Industries has delivered 24.15% return in the last 1 week, 1133.67% return in last 6 months and 1032.18% YTD return.

Currently the Jai Balaji Industries has a market cap of 9936.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of 620 & 35.8 respectively.

Jai Balaji Industries Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1546.631482.56+4.32%1369.38+12.94%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total40.2936.99+8.93%31.71+27.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization20.7921.39-2.78%24.52-15.22%
Total Operating Expense1353.941298.77+4.25%1331.08+1.72%
Operating Income192.69183.79+4.84%38.3+403.11%
Net Income Before Taxes201.55170.43+18.26%21.18+851.69%
Net Income201.55170.43+18.26%21.18+851.69%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.799.61+33.09%1.74+635.06%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹201.55Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1546.63Cr

Updated: 19 Oct 2023, 03:44 AM IST
