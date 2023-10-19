Jai Balaji Industries Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 851.69% YOY
Jai Balaji Industries Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 12.94% YoY & profit increased by 851.69% YoY
Jai Balaji Industries declared their Q2 FY24 results on 16 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 12.94% & the profit increased by 851.69% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.32% and the profit increased by 18.26%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.93% q-o-q & increased by 27.07% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 4.84% q-o-q & increased by 403.11% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹12.79 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 635.06% Y-o-Y.
Jai Balaji Industries has delivered 24.15% return in the last 1 week, 1133.67% return in last 6 months and 1032.18% YTD return.
Currently the Jai Balaji Industries has a market cap of ₹9936.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹620 & ₹35.8 respectively.
Jai Balaji Industries Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1546.63
|1482.56
|+4.32%
|1369.38
|+12.94%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|40.29
|36.99
|+8.93%
|31.71
|+27.07%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|20.79
|21.39
|-2.78%
|24.52
|-15.22%
|Total Operating Expense
|1353.94
|1298.77
|+4.25%
|1331.08
|+1.72%
|Operating Income
|192.69
|183.79
|+4.84%
|38.3
|+403.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|201.55
|170.43
|+18.26%
|21.18
|+851.69%
|Net Income
|201.55
|170.43
|+18.26%
|21.18
|+851.69%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.79
|9.61
|+33.09%
|1.74
|+635.06%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹201.55Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1546.63Cr
