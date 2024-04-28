Jai Balaji Industries Q4 results : profit at ₹272.98Cr, Revenue increased by 7.05% YoY

Active Stocks
Jai Balaji Industries Q4 Results Live : Jai Balaji Industries declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 7.05% & the profit came at 272.98cr. It is noteworthy that Jai Balaji Industries had declared a loss of 13.08cr in the previous fiscal year in the same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 19.92%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 15.95% q-o-q and decreased by 5.5% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 3.61% q-o-q and increased by 460.19% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 15.77 for Q4, which increased by 1653.62% Y-o-Y.

Jai Balaji Industries has delivered a 6.21% return in the last 1 week, 86.34% return in the last 6 months, and 42.99% YTD return.

Currently, Jai Balaji Industries has a market cap of 18785.87 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1314 & 55.8 respectively.

Jai Balaji Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1845.61538.99+19.92%1724.01+7.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total35.1641.83-15.95%37.21-5.5%
Depreciation/ Amortization22.820.64+10.48%24.53-7.04%
Total Operating Expense1627.591312.83+23.98%1685.1-3.41%
Operating Income218.01226.16-3.61%38.92+460.19%
Net Income Before Taxes356.63234.6+52.01%34.02+948.3%
Net Income272.98234.6+16.36%-13.08+2187.38%
Diluted Normalized EPS15.7713.22+19.29%-1.02+1653.62%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹272.98Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1845.6Cr

Published: 28 Apr 2024, 02:50 AM IST
