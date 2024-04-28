Jai Balaji Industries Q4 results : profit at ₹272.98Cr, Revenue increased by 7.05% YoY
Jai Balaji Industries Q4 results : Revenue increased by 7.05% YoY & profit at ₹272.98Cr
Jai Balaji Industries Q4 Results Live : Jai Balaji Industries declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 7.05% & the profit came at ₹272.98cr. It is noteworthy that Jai Balaji Industries had declared a loss of ₹13.08cr in the previous fiscal year in the same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 19.92%.