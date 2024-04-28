Jai Balaji Industries Q4 results : profit at ₹272.98Cr, Revenue increased by 7.05% YoY

Jai Balaji Industries Q4 Results Live : Jai Balaji Industries declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 7.05% & the profit came at ₹272.98cr. It is noteworthy that Jai Balaji Industries had declared a loss of ₹13.08cr in the previous fiscal year in the same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 19.92%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 15.95% q-o-q and decreased by 5.5% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 3.61% q-o-q and increased by 460.19% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹15.77 for Q4, which increased by 1653.62% Y-o-Y.

Jai Balaji Industries has delivered a 6.21% return in the last 1 week, 86.34% return in the last 6 months, and 42.99% YTD return.

Currently, Jai Balaji Industries has a market cap of ₹18785.87 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1314 & ₹55.8 respectively.

Jai Balaji Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1845.6 1538.99 +19.92% 1724.01 +7.05% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 35.16 41.83 -15.95% 37.21 -5.5% Depreciation/ Amortization 22.8 20.64 +10.48% 24.53 -7.04% Total Operating Expense 1627.59 1312.83 +23.98% 1685.1 -3.41% Operating Income 218.01 226.16 -3.61% 38.92 +460.19% Net Income Before Taxes 356.63 234.6 +52.01% 34.02 +948.3% Net Income 272.98 234.6 +16.36% -13.08 +2187.38% Diluted Normalized EPS 15.77 13.22 +19.29% -1.02 +1653.62%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹272.98Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1845.6Cr

