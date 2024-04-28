Jai Balaji Industries Q4 results : profit at ₹272.98Cr, Revenue increased by 7.05% YoY

Jai Balaji Industries Q4 Results Live : Jai Balaji Industries declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 7.05% & the profit came at ₹272.98cr. It is noteworthy that Jai Balaji Industries had declared a loss of ₹13.08cr in the previous fiscal year in the same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 19.92%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 15.95% q-o-q and decreased by 5.5% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 3.61% q-o-q and increased by 460.19% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹15.77 for Q4, which increased by 1653.62% Y-o-Y.
Jai Balaji Industries has delivered a 6.21% return in the last 1 week, 86.34% return in the last 6 months, and 42.99% YTD return.
Currently, Jai Balaji Industries has a market cap of ₹18785.87 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1314 & ₹55.8 respectively.
Jai Balaji Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1845.6
|1538.99
|+19.92%
|1724.01
|+7.05%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|35.16
|41.83
|-15.95%
|37.21
|-5.5%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|22.8
|20.64
|+10.48%
|24.53
|-7.04%
|Total Operating Expense
|1627.59
|1312.83
|+23.98%
|1685.1
|-3.41%
|Operating Income
|218.01
|226.16
|-3.61%
|38.92
|+460.19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|356.63
|234.6
|+52.01%
|34.02
|+948.3%
|Net Income
|272.98
|234.6
|+16.36%
|-13.08
|+2187.38%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|15.77
|13.22
|+19.29%
|-1.02
|+1653.62%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹272.98Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1845.6Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!