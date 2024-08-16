Jai Corporation Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 148.28% YOY

Published16 Aug 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Jai Corporation Q1 Results Live

Jai Corporation Q1 Results Live : Jai Corporation declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 4.65% and the profit surged by an impressive 148.28% year-over-year. However, in comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 1.48%, and the profit decreased by 41.37%.

In terms of expenses, the company reported a significant reduction. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 14.53% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 22.4% year-over-year. This reduction in expenses has been a positive factor for the company's financial health.

The operating income for Jai Corporation saw a mixed performance. It was down by 23.77% quarter-over-quarter but increased substantially by 176.47% year-over-year. This indicates a strong recovery from the previous year's performance.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.77, which marks a 146.96% increase year-over-year. This significant rise in EPS reflects the company's improved profitability and efficiency.

On the stock performance front, Jai Corporation has delivered a 0.41% return in the last week, a 5.73% return over the last six months, but a -10.94% year-to-date return. Despite the recent positive returns, the year-to-date performance indicates some challenges.

Currently, Jai Corporation boasts a market capitalization of 6177.14 Cr. The company's 52-week high stands at 438.3, while the 52-week low is 175.25. These figures indicate the stock's volatility over the past year.

Jai Corporation Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue120.92122.74-1.48%115.55+4.65%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8.359.77-14.53%10.76-22.4%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.812.88-2.43%3.12-9.94%
Total Operating Expense110.11108.56+1.43%111.64-1.37%
Operating Income10.8114.18-23.77%3.91+176.47%
Net Income Before Taxes17.9229.86-39.99%9.72+84.36%
Net Income13.7323.42-41.37%5.53+148.28%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.771.32-41.36%0.31+146.96%
FAQs
₹13.73Cr
₹120.92Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Company ResultsJai Corporation Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 148.28% YOY

