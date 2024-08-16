Jai Corporation Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 148.28% YOY

Jai Corporation Q1 Results Live : Jai Corporation declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 4.65% and the profit surged by an impressive 148.28% year-over-year. However, in comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 1.48%, and the profit decreased by 41.37%.

In terms of expenses, the company reported a significant reduction. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 14.53% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 22.4% year-over-year. This reduction in expenses has been a positive factor for the company's financial health.

The operating income for Jai Corporation saw a mixed performance. It was down by 23.77% quarter-over-quarter but increased substantially by 176.47% year-over-year. This indicates a strong recovery from the previous year's performance.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.77, which marks a 146.96% increase year-over-year. This significant rise in EPS reflects the company's improved profitability and efficiency.

On the stock performance front, Jai Corporation has delivered a 0.41% return in the last week, a 5.73% return over the last six months, but a -10.94% year-to-date return. Despite the recent positive returns, the year-to-date performance indicates some challenges.

Currently, Jai Corporation boasts a market capitalization of ₹6177.14 Cr. The company's 52-week high stands at ₹438.3, while the 52-week low is ₹175.25. These figures indicate the stock's volatility over the past year.

Jai Corporation Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 120.92 122.74 -1.48% 115.55 +4.65% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 8.35 9.77 -14.53% 10.76 -22.4% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.81 2.88 -2.43% 3.12 -9.94% Total Operating Expense 110.11 108.56 +1.43% 111.64 -1.37% Operating Income 10.81 14.18 -23.77% 3.91 +176.47% Net Income Before Taxes 17.92 29.86 -39.99% 9.72 +84.36% Net Income 13.73 23.42 -41.37% 5.53 +148.28% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.77 1.32 -41.36% 0.31 +146.96%