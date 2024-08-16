Jai Corporation Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 148.28% YOY

Jai Corporation Q1 Results Live : Jai Corporation declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 4.65% and the profit surged by an impressive 148.28% year-over-year. However, in comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 1.48%, and the profit decreased by 41.37%.
In terms of expenses, the company reported a significant reduction. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 14.53% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 22.4% year-over-year. This reduction in expenses has been a positive factor for the company's financial health.
The operating income for Jai Corporation saw a mixed performance. It was down by 23.77% quarter-over-quarter but increased substantially by 176.47% year-over-year. This indicates a strong recovery from the previous year's performance.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.77, which marks a 146.96% increase year-over-year. This significant rise in EPS reflects the company's improved profitability and efficiency.
On the stock performance front, Jai Corporation has delivered a 0.41% return in the last week, a 5.73% return over the last six months, but a -10.94% year-to-date return. Despite the recent positive returns, the year-to-date performance indicates some challenges.
Currently, Jai Corporation boasts a market capitalization of ₹6177.14 Cr. The company's 52-week high stands at ₹438.3, while the 52-week low is ₹175.25. These figures indicate the stock's volatility over the past year.
Jai Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|120.92
|122.74
|-1.48%
|115.55
|+4.65%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|8.35
|9.77
|-14.53%
|10.76
|-22.4%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.81
|2.88
|-2.43%
|3.12
|-9.94%
|Total Operating Expense
|110.11
|108.56
|+1.43%
|111.64
|-1.37%
|Operating Income
|10.81
|14.18
|-23.77%
|3.91
|+176.47%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|17.92
|29.86
|-39.99%
|9.72
|+84.36%
|Net Income
|13.73
|23.42
|-41.37%
|5.53
|+148.28%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.77
|1.32
|-41.36%
|0.31
|+146.96%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹13.73Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹120.92Cr
