Jai Mata Glass Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 74.54% YOY
Jai Mata Glass Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 22.71% YoY & profit decreased by 74.54% YoY
Jai Mata Glass, a leading glass manufacturing company, announced their financial results for the second quarter of FY24 on 20th October, 2023. The company witnessed a significant decline in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. The topline decreased by 22.71% YoY, indicating a challenging market environment for the company. Furthermore, the profit also took a hit, falling by 74.54% YoY.