Jai Mata Glass Q3 FY24 results : profit at 0.01Cr, Revenue increased by 98.16% YoY

Jai Mata Glass declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 98.16% & the profit came at ₹0.01cr. It is noteworthy that Jai Mata Glass had declared a loss of ₹0.03cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.65%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.35% q-o-q & increased by 19.47% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 34.18% q-o-q & increased by 114.81% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 118.98% Y-o-Y.
Jai Mata Glass has delivered a 1.45% return in the last 1 week, 46.85% return in the last 6 months, and 7.14% YTD return.
Currently, Jai Mata Glass has a market cap of ₹21 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹4.65 & ₹1.16 respectively.
Jai Mata Glass Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.1
|0.11
|-14.65%
|0.05
|+98.16%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.05
|0.04
|+8.35%
|0.04
|+19.47%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-30%
|0
|-22.22%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.09
|0.11
|-13.19%
|0.08
|+9.06%
|Operating Income
|0.01
|0.01
|-34.18%
|-0.04
|+114.81%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.01
|0.02
|-72.92%
|-0.03
|+114.99%
|Net Income
|0.01
|0.02
|-72.92%
|-0.03
|+118.98%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0
|0
|-74%
|-0
|+118.98%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.01Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.1Cr
