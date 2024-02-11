Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Jai Mata Glass Q3 FY24 results : profit at 0.01Cr, Revenue increased by 98.16% YoY

Jai Mata Glass Q3 FY24 results : profit at 0.01Cr, Revenue increased by 98.16% YoY

Livemint

Jai Mata Glass Q3 FY24 results : Revenue increased by 98.16% YoY & profit at 0.01Cr

Jai Mata Glass Q3 FY24 Results Live

Jai Mata Glass declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 98.16% & the profit came at 0.01cr. It is noteworthy that Jai Mata Glass had declared a loss of 0.03cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.65%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.35% q-o-q & increased by 19.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 34.18% q-o-q & increased by 114.81% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 118.98% Y-o-Y.

Jai Mata Glass has delivered a 1.45% return in the last 1 week, 46.85% return in the last 6 months, and 7.14% YTD return.

Currently, Jai Mata Glass has a market cap of 21 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 4.65 & 1.16 respectively.

Jai Mata Glass Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.10.11-14.65%0.05+98.16%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.050.04+8.35%0.04+19.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-30%0-22.22%
Total Operating Expense0.090.11-13.19%0.08+9.06%
Operating Income0.010.01-34.18%-0.04+114.81%
Net Income Before Taxes0.010.02-72.92%-0.03+114.99%
Net Income0.010.02-72.92%-0.03+118.98%
Diluted Normalized EPS00-74%-0+118.98%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.01Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.1Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.