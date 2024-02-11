Jai Mata Glass Q3 FY24 results : profit at 0.01Cr, Revenue increased by 98.16% YoY

Jai Mata Glass declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 98.16% & the profit came at ₹0.01cr. It is noteworthy that Jai Mata Glass had declared a loss of ₹0.03cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.65%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.35% q-o-q & increased by 19.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 34.18% q-o-q & increased by 114.81% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 118.98% Y-o-Y.

Jai Mata Glass has delivered a 1.45% return in the last 1 week, 46.85% return in the last 6 months, and 7.14% YTD return.

Currently, Jai Mata Glass has a market cap of ₹21 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹4.65 & ₹1.16 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jai Mata Glass Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.1 0.11 -14.65% 0.05 +98.16% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.05 0.04 +8.35% 0.04 +19.47% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -30% 0 -22.22% Total Operating Expense 0.09 0.11 -13.19% 0.08 +9.06% Operating Income 0.01 0.01 -34.18% -0.04 +114.81% Net Income Before Taxes 0.01 0.02 -72.92% -0.03 +114.99% Net Income 0.01 0.02 -72.92% -0.03 +118.98% Diluted Normalized EPS 0 0 -74% -0 +118.98%

